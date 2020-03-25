How do I cast net bait? What is the best net to buy? Where do I go to find bait? These are questions people ask me all the time — and they are very good questions to ask.
Choosing a net
I see a lot of first-time castnet buyers lean toward big 10-, 12-, or even 14-foot nets. Bigger net means more bait, right? Well, none of us is getting younger (and if one of you found the fountain of youth, please let me know).
What I mean about that is you don’t really want to go buy the biggest net out there. Castnets are heavy, and throwing big ones gets to be a lot like work real quick. The weight of a net generally runs from 1.5 to 2 pounds of lead per foot. That adds up (trust me; I throw a net a lot). Sure, it's nice to get a lot of bait at one time. But even if you can actually throw a big net, most of the time you get too much bait.
Typically, an 8-foot net with quarter-inch mesh is all you really need for shallow water. Smaller mesh sinks slower in the water — the holes are so small it does not allow the water to go through the net as fast.
Quarter-inch mesh is also ideal because usually the bait is smaller in shallow water. The small mesh will help you avoid what we call a Christmas tree, which is what happens when all the baits are too small and get gilled in the net. Gilled baits have to be removed by hand and almost always die.
Your bigger mesh sizes, like the 3/8- and 1/2-inch, are going to work a lot better in deeper water because they sink to the bottom a lot faster. Most of the time there are bigger baits there too. I use a lighter net for the flats and heavier net for deeper water. Believe me, every time I throw that big heavy net, I wish I was throwing my flats net.
Throwing a net
I have seen people try to teach this skill in print or with photos. I don't think that's a good method at all. Castnetting is a one of those things that really has to be learned in person from someone who is not only good at throwing one, but good at figuring out what you're doing wrong.
There are many ways to load a net to throw, and there is no one best way to do it for every person. The way I throw might not work for you and the way you throw might not work for me either. The best thing I can tell you on that part is watch a few YouTube videos or visit your local tackle shop. At Fishin' Frank's where I work, we often take people out back to teach them.
Things to remember: Clear the net to make sure there is no tangles in it. Load your net the best way for you. When you throw the net, you need to follow though or it won't open properly. When I'm showing someone to throw a net, I tell them to follow through until they slap their thigh. A lot of people I see having problems opening a net don’t follow through at all.
One more tip: It's a whole lot easier to learn how to throw with a 6- or 8-footer than it is with a big heavy monster net.
Where's the bait?
OK, now you have a net and you know how to throw it. Do you know how to find bait? One good and easy way to find bait is look for the birds; they will help you out. If that fails, you can go to just about any grassflat, anchor your boat in 2 to 6 feet of water and start to chum. Chum will bring the bait to you. There are a lot of different things you can use — but you don't want frozen chum blocks.
Dry tropical fish food works great. It's finely ground, almost powdery. Add a bit of menhaden oil or just plain saltwater to it so you can ball it up a little. But be careful you don’t put in too much because it will turn to soup. Canned cat food and jack mackerel are also good. Crushed potato chips and chocolate chip cookies work as well, but I would rather eat those myself.
The first thing I do is drop a little chum off the side of the boat to figure out which way it's going to drift. I want the chum to end up in front of my boat, since that's where I'll be throwing the net. Watch how much chum you put in the water. If you are throwing too much and making a long slick, the bait will stay far away from the boat and out of castnet range.
Bait for tomorrow
Now for the most important part of getting bait: You don’t need to fill up every livewell in your boat with bait. All that's going to do is kill a lot of baitfish unnecessarily. Let the bait grow up and make more babies.
Think about this: Do you need more than 100 pieces of bait in your boat? Are you going to catch more than 100 fish in a day? Then why catch that much? There is no need at all.
At the end of the day, most fishermen drive back to the boat ramp and empty all their bait at the boat ramp. I promise you, most of that bait doesn't survive. Why can't you net bait at the ramp? Because bait doesn't live there! The best thing you can do is go back to the grassflat.
The gamefish we target are predators. If we want to have a lot of predators, we have to have the food sources to sustain them. Without the food sources they need to survive, predators get scarce. Baitfish are very important to the future of our fishing, so please don’t take more than you need, and let it go where you caught it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.