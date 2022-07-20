Fishing in summer is a little different. You can still be successful — after all, the fish have to eat — but if you want to go out and have an awesome day on the water, you’ll need to modify your techniques just a bit.
Knowing where to fish is always important. That’s why we do weekly fishing reports. Right now, closer to the Gulf is better. If you’re one of those guys who only fishes at Bayshore or El Jobean, you may have a tough time of it. Yeah, there are some snook and tarpon in the upper Harbor, but for the best action, look to the Intracoastal. And remember, moving water is your friend.
But I want to talk about how you’re going to fish once you get there. I want you to keep two words in your head: Slow and stinky. You may not think of fishing when you hear those words, but trust me — together, they are the key to catching fish in our soup-warm summer waters.
When the water’s hot, fish get lethargic. That’s where the slow comes in. And you’ve probably noticed our Harbor waters getting darker lately (though not as dark as we expect for mid July). That’s not red tide — it’s tannins that flow down with the rivers. Because the visibility is reduced, fish are forced to rely on their other senses to find lunch. That’s why the stinky is so important.
So a slow, stinky bait is ideal. Cutbait fits both of these criteria nicely — very stinky, and very slow. Let’s say you’re fishing a mangrove shoreline for redfish. The sun’s high and bright, so the fish are hanging out up under the edge of the trees. Chuck a piece of cutbait or a frozen shrimp up in there and let it sit for a couple minutes, then start bringing it in slowly.
Reel it as slow as you can stand for about 10 or 15 feet, then crank it back in. Now, cast it right back into the same spot — often, it will take the fish a while to sniff out your bait. If you don’t get whacked in two casts, throw a little further down the treeline. Repeat as necessary.
If you prefer to use artificials, soft plastics are just a natural. Baits that are already scented when you buy them are fantastic. If your favorite lure doesn’t have scent built in, you can douse the inside of the bag with Pro-Cure or menhaden oil. Scented soft plastic baits can be worked at any speed you want, so long as it’s somewhere between barely moving and sitting still. A scented soft plastic can be fished just like you would a dead bait.
Other lures can be worked slowly too. Spoons are often worked quickly, but you can slow them down by adding a soft plastic bait as a trailer. A spoon-plastic combo, hopped slowly across a grassflat, can be an amazing lure.
If you like hard baits, a suspending twitchbait is a good choice that can be worked at virtually any speed. When you walk the dog with a topwater, you can slow the twitches down to one every 15 seconds — that’s a devastating method early or late in the day.
For you live-bait guys, there’s the redfish candy technique. Instead of putting a hook through the bait’s snout, use a jighead and skewer the bait sideways, right through the body. This adds a lot of attraction for a predator — the bait will leak blood and scent, scales will fall off, and there’s the added vibration of the bait trying to right itself. It’s called redfish candy, but it works just fine for other fish.
By the way, if you’re castnetting bait, look before you throw. We’re in that weird time where most of the bait is small — pinfish the size of a quarter or 50-cent piece, 3-inch whitebait. Small mesh will keep you from gilling too many. This a good point for lure guys, too — if the bait is small, downsize your lures. Switch to an eighth-ounce spoon, or cut a half-inch off the front end of your soft plastic. Match the hatch, remember?
If you’re not catching fish, there are a few questions you should ask yourself. First, what’s the tide doing? Is the water moving? Still water is a problem. Second, is there life in the area? Are there mullet jumping? Baitfish working in the grass or at the surface? Are you seeing any fish? A lifeless area will usually hold fewer fish. Third, have you made your bait as slow and stinky as possible? If you can make it slower and stinkier, do it.
For some anglers, especially those who like to throw fast-moving artificial lures, this style of fishing can be frustrating and a little maddening. Feel free to work your baits as fast as you like. You may even catch some jacks and ladyfish.
But when you get tired of that and want to hook a snook or redfish, practice slowing it down. It’s tough at first, but once you hook into a couple good fish, you’ll probably decide it’s not such a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
