We have been known to use our RV for anything from an overnight fishing trip to two-week vacations. This year, things have started off a little slower than normal. Ten weeks into the new year, we have had the RV out for a total of seven nights.
For us, this is not the norm. We love going off at the drop of a hat just to spend a weekend somewhere. Medical issues have gotten in the way. Missy has been battling a very invasive oral cancer, and we simply have not had a chance to take off and go due to the treatments she has been going through.
Fortunately, those are finally over. She still has some follow up procedures, but the long processes she has put behind her. Now that she’s is on the road to recovery, a few trips are definitely in order. I don’t even care where we go. I just want to see her get out and enjoy something that we absolutely love doing: Simply spending time away in the RV.
I was working around the house this past week and into the weekend, and I found myself sitting in the garage staring at the RV. I was busy installing crushed rock to underlay a firewood rack, but all I could think about is where to go next.
I have mentioned before that I use the RV as “home” when I go on the road for my fishing tournaments. Outside of that, we just like to go. Where doesn’t matter — just pick a spot and go. And I am so ready.
There are few things that I should be taking care of while we are waiting to head out in the RV. I had the door skin replaced on the entry door going into the RV. That is bubbling up in spots, and I need to send a picture to our service rep.
I also need to replace the TV on the outside of the RV. For some reason, I can’t get it to turn on. It has power, but no matter what I try to get that thing going, it just simply does not turn on. I’m done fighting it.
Finally, it needs a good old-fashioned washing. I have not given it a good detailed scrubbing in a while, and I think that is in order before we hit the road. I want it to look its best. The inside could use a good interior detail as well, although we are pretty good about cleaning up when we break the RV done after returning from a trip.
Some things for the outside of the RV need to be purchased as well. I want to expand the outdoor rugs to cover more of the ground once we get set up. I would like to also get some additional lights to go around the awning and get some anchors for the awning once it is stretched out.
I may even invest in the drop-down screen you can get that goes off the awning. Jury is still out on that, but we will see what I can come up with for that. Anything to make it that much more comfortable when we get to go off on our next trip.
I’ve always said I like to be busy, but I think the plate is full and we can stop with the projects for a while. Getting out in the RV will still be a priority for us, but getting everything settled seems like the best move to make right now. If nothing else, it gives my wife time to heal. When she’s better, we can go back to enjoying what we like to do: Spending time on the road in the RV.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
