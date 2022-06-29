One of my least favorite things about working in a bait shop is peewee shrimp season. Shrimpy shrimp are a normal and natural result of the life cycle of these crustaceans, but somehow we always get blamed (and sometimes yelled at) for having only dinky baits available.
But there’s something those cantankerous fishermen need to understand: When all we have are small shrimp, most of them really don’t want big ones anyway. I’ll explain.
The full moon in June and the new moon in July bring major shrimp runs out of the Harbor. Most of the shrimp that leave are the larger adults and near-adults. That means large shrimp (selects, handpicks and jumbos, in the lingo we use at the shop) are now mostly out of reach of the bait shrimpers.
That’s because bait shrimp have to be caught in shallow water. Food shrimp are sometimes pulled up from very deep water. That’s fine, because no one expects them to be alive when they’re sold.
For shrimp to stay alive in our tanks (and your bait bucket), they need to be harvested from water no more than about 18 feet deep. Even that is pushing it, so most of the time bait shrimpers stick to areas no deeper than 12 feet.
OK, you say, that’s all very interesting, but I still need big shrimp to go fishing. No you don’t. Follow the logic: We don’t have big shrimp because the big shrimp have evacuated the shallows. That means the shrimp on the flats are almost all little guys. That means the fish are eating little shrimp.
And like we always say, match the hatch. A redfish that’s been eating pinky-size shrimp isn’t expecting a big ol’ handpick to appear in front of its nose. It might even get spooked by such an appearance. Instead, feed them what they’re used to eating. That would be — wait for it — peewee shrimp.
The real problem is that casting those little punk shrimp can be a challenge. No worries: I have some methods for you.
A small jighead (1/16- or 1/8-ounce) is a great way to add enough weight to throw a small shrimp. You still want to use saltwater jigheads, not the freshwater versions for panfish. I like the Rockport Rattlers myself because they add the element of sound, which can help attract fish from a distance.
Alternatively, you can rig with a weighted popping cork or a water-filled casting bubble. Either will allow you to cast a good distance. The casting bubble will allow your shrimp to go deeper, so it might be a better choice in water more than 3 or 4 feet deep. A popping cork can be used to attract fish. I carry both in my tackle bag.
Shrink your hook when the shrimp get small. I generally use a No. 1 or 1/0 live bait hook for small shrimp, but sometimes a No. 2 or even a No. 4 is more appropriate. Smaller hooks allow your live shrimp to move around and act like a shrimp. Use one that’s too big, and you might as well be using a frozen shrimp.
Actually, that’s a viable option if you must have larger shrimp. I don’t think it will help much for inshore fishing, but if you’re headed out into the Gulf, big frozen shrimp can be a great choice for targeting snapper, porgies and grunts.
I know, I know — frozen shrimp fall apart. Hook them in the tail so your hook is always in the meaty part, and it doesn’t really matter.
Despite all of this explaining, I don’t really expect most fishermen to be super happy about fishing with peewee shrimp. But there’s not a whole lot we can do about it, so the best choice is to put on your big boy pants and simply deal with the situation.
The shrimp will grow larger throughout the summer, but I don’t expect to see big shrimp consistently until about October. You may as well decide you like it and fish anyway.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
