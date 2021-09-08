Chumming is widely recognized as one of the most effective ways to get fish more interested in feeding. The idea is easy to understand. All you have to do is drive through a part of town with a few restaurants, around suppertime, with your windows rolled down. The tantalizing smells will get your belly rumbling within seconds.
Suddenly you’re hungry, even though two minutes ago you weren’t. You’ve just been chummed, and there’s a fair chance you’ll be pulling into one of those restaurant parking lots posthaste.
Let’s break it down: You encountered the smell of something yummy, but just the smell. There were no bite-size chunks of steak hurled through your window for you to snack on. That’s one key of chumming: You want to build the desire to chow down, but not satisfy it. It’s OK to offer a morsel or two, but the scent is what does the work for you.
The aroma was thick and heavily concentrated. While you might be tempted by a hint of grilling meat, what really got you was an overpowering wall of delicious goodness. Another key to chumming effectively: Get plenty out there. Just a whiff won’t get your customers lining up. It needs to be assertive and definite, the olfactory equivalent of a neon sign saying “EAT HERE!”
While almost any predatory fish is susceptible to chumming, around these parts we mainly chum for reef species. This is a particularly challenging task, and one that requires a bit of thought if you want to do it right. A whole lot of anglers go out with frozen chum blocks and simply drop them over the side of the boat. That’s alright, I guess, but you can do much better.
The two strongest scents in your chum are fish oil and blood. What happens when you add oil to water? I’m assuming most of you know it floats. Blood mixes well with water and tends to sink, but very slowly.
So if we’re sitting in 60 to 100 feet of water, how much smell from a floating chum block is actually getting down to the snapper and grouper? Not much. It’s going to have strong appeal for fish in the upper parts of the water column — mackerel, barracuda, cobia, amberjack, sharks — but the bottom fish might not notice at all.
If you read the package carefully and choose a chum that uses menhaden milk, that’s a better option, Menhaden milk (how do you milk a menhaden, anyway?) is just menhaden oil that’s been emulsified, allowing it to mix with water rather than float on top. But it still takes a long, long time to sink.
Enough with the problem. You need a solution. And here it is: Sandballs. A word of warning: The following recipe is not meant for the kitchen. Make it in the garage or maybe on the back porch. Do not bring it into the house unless you were already looking for a way to get her to leave you.
First, you need some good, fine sand. Beach sand is free, but it’s usually too coarse to hold together properly. Masonry sand will work, but the choice material is play sand. The small, rounded grains pack together nicely and will create a clouding effect in the water.
That’s your base. Now you need some frozen chum (double-ground, please), dry rolled oats (the cardboard canister with the pilgrim dude is perfect), and a jug of menhaden oil. Menhaden milk is an optional ingredient but should not be used to replace the menhaden oil.
Dump your frozen chum block in a 5-gallon bucket that has a lid and let it thaw. If you do this outside, you might attract raccoons or other scavengers, so the garage or shed is ideal. Once it’s fully thawed, mix in a few handfuls of sand. Now add two cups of oats and a cup of menhaden oil.
Mix it all together and check your consistency. You’re trying to make a pasty goop that will stick together when you form a sandball in your hand. Too dry? If your sandballs crumble, add a little seawater (or salted tapwater). Too wet? If it’s more a slurry than a paste, add more sand.
You can make a double batch, but the mixing can be difficult. Sometimes it’s easier to make multiple buckets rather than try to fit it all in one.
Now, to use it: Anchor on your spot. Once you’re in position, start making sandballs and dropping them over the side, maybe one every 15 to 30 seconds. Pack them tightly, because you want them to hold together (mostly together, anyway) until they hit bottom. As your sandball sinks, it will shed material. It’s kind of like a comet, melting as it goes and dragging a tail of scent behind it.
When it smacks bottom, the rest of the sandball disintegrates. The menhaden oil that has been carried to the bottom now begins floating back to the surface. Fish are picking up the smell of food and popping out of their hiding places, looking for something to eat. All they find are tiny scraps and a trail that leads them up toward the surface of the water.
After five minutes, you can slow your ball drops down to one a minute. It won’t be long before fish start showing up near the top of the water as they follow the aroma trail upward. A drip of menhaden milk or oil will keep them hanging around. A scant handful of finely chopped sardines or squid will keep them feeding. But mostly, they’ll have to eat your baits — hooks and all — if they want to satisfy their appetites.
Learn from the experts at Longhorn, Chili’s and Carrabba’s: If you want to get a customer on your hook, it all starts with a smell they can’t resist. Happy hooking.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
