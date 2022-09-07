I’m probably jinxing myself by even thinking about this, much less writing about it, but here goes anyway: I haven’t broken a rod in about 15 years. There. I said it. It’s out there.
But I know some folks who haven’t been as lucky. I have received a few calls, texts and emails lately from angry, depressed, near-hysterical folks that had turned their four-piece rods into five-piece or eight-piece rods. We’ve all been there at one time or another — and if you fish enough, you’ll be there again.
Many anglers choose to blame the company that built the rod and claim that they “will never buy a rod from them again” — especially that particular rod. I understand the sentiment, but a high-modulus, high-performance graphite rod, although brittle, doesn’t break by itself. It’s safe to say that we, the anglers, break the rods.
Sure, it’s possible for when a new rod to be flawed enough to break under normal use. But that’s pretty rare. We are the instigators of the breakage abuse. I’ve seen many rods broken many ways, including one that was melted in half over a campfire — but let’s talk about the more typical ways of damaging and preventing the breaking of a rod.
Lead shot on a leader or dumbbell eyes on a Clouser can cause damage to a rod when casts are made. When a thrown bead-head nymph or shot on leader hits the rod while passing by, it can make a nick in the rod blank.
Of course, this nick is now a weak point on the blank. That’s where it will break when you’re fighting a big fish or making a long, powerful cast into the wind and the rod snaps. To help eliminate the problem when casting lead, open your loops a little or maybe use a Belgian-style cast.
I’ve seen rods broken before the fishing starts. When you line your rod up, be careful and pull your line and leader straight out of the rod tip. Don’t pull it down 90 degrees (or more) against the rod tip. This kind of stress on that skinny rod tip can cause it to snap. This takes us right into the most common reason rods are broken when fighting or landing fish: High-sticking.
This is not to be confused with the high-sticking nymphing technique. When fighting a fish, high-sticking refers to the angler applying a bend to the rod while lifting the rod straight up, creating a candy cane shape with the tip and over-stressing the blank. This usually happens when landing a fish and results when the rod is lifted up (rather than back and then grabbing the leader) when by yourself landing a fish.
It’s fairly common for fly rods to break at the ferrules. The female ferrule can split and often the shaft will snap on the male end, either inside or near the ferrule. Frequently it will be the butt section of the rod that breaks, leaving the angler puzzled how the thickest part of the rod could just snap.
These breaks are not mysterious at all. The ferrule junctions receive more stress than any other part of the rod. They are stiffer, and therefore more prone to stress. That’s why one-piece rods are stronger than multi-piece rods. When a rod breaks at the ferrule, it’s almost always because that ferrule has become loosened. Either during casting or transporting, it has begun to unseat, causing the stress to be distributed unevenly.
Still photos of anglers casting show that a rod is frequently under more stress during casting than when fighting fish. If this force becomes focused on a specific spot — by, for example, a loose ferrule — even the heaviest of rods can snap. You will likely feel a strange wobbling, or something that just doesn’t feel right in the rod when a ferrule is loose. Check them often, especially after transporting them.
Another very common way for rods to break while fighting fish is when the angler uses their hand to support the rod during the fight. It seems like a good idea to put a little extra pressure on the fish (and take the pressure off yourself) by supporting the rod farther up the shaft, but this will cause bad things to happen.
By taking the bend out of the butt section of the rod, you are forcing the stress farther up the blank, where it is not designed to take that stress. Keep your hands on the cork. That’s why it’s there. If your rod hand is getting tired or you just need a little extra leverage, try pressing down on the top of the reel seat or fighting butt. You’ll get just as much relief, while keeping your rod properly flexed.
Fly rods are designed to be loaded smoothly. Sudden shocks can cause the delicate tips to shatter. This can easily happen when your fly catches something (like a tree or your guide) during your backcast. I’ve also seen anglers do it willfully, trying to snatch a fly out of a tree.
A better choice is to apply sideways pressure, forming a deep bend in the rod. For freeing a snag, try a quick side-to-side motion or roll-casting toward the snag. If breaking off is necessary, point the rod tip directly at the fly and pull the line steadily. No yanking!
When walking through trees or brush getting to the lake, pond, stream or flat, point your rod tip in front of you and follow it through the maze. You can watch it and keep it out of trouble. Don’t ever carry it pointed behind you. Out of sight, out of mind. If you need to, break the rod down for transport and put it back together when the coast is clear.
A few of the more of the common “accidental negligence” reasons for fly rods breaking: Ceiling fans, car doors, trunk lids and tailgates. All have claimed their share of rod casualties. How about leaving your rod and reel on top of your truck or car, then driving off? I cringe at the thought. Upset significant others have also been known to break a rod or two, so try to keep them happy …
… and stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
