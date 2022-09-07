Broken fly rod

Shutterstock photo

This multi-piece fly rod broke where two pieces connect — a typical weak spot in this type of rod.

 Shutterstock photo

I’m probably jinxing myself by even thinking about this, much less writing about it, but here goes anyway: I haven’t broken a rod in about 15 years. There. I said it. It’s out there.

But I know some folks who haven’t been as lucky. I have received a few calls, texts and emails lately from angry, depressed, near-hysterical folks that had turned their four-piece rods into five-piece or eight-piece rods. We’ve all been there at one time or another — and if you fish enough, you’ll be there again.


Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

