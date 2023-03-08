It feels a little funny to say it, but here goes: Snook season is open.* It’s legal for you to go ut and harvest one for the table. However, if you do, you should know that the self-appointed judges will be ready to call you out.
Most of these guys have “Capt.” in front of their names. They’re on the lookout for you, and they’ve got their itchy little fingers ready to hit the keyboard. They’ll tell you (on Facebook, not to your face) that you’re an irresponsible, unethical, clueless idiot who obviously doesn’t care at all about our fishery or its future.
Then they’ll go black out both livewells with whitebait to use as live chum, so their clients can catch and release 50 little snook, half of which will get eaten by dolphins as soon as they toss them back.
I don’t quote scripture often, but in this case I feel Matthew 7:1-5 is appropriate:
“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”
Snook season opening has obviously sparked some very strong opinions and has created a divide in the angling and guiding communities. We all know that our fisheries are stressed. Seagrass habitats in the Harbor are suffering and have been for years.
Red tide has been an ongoing problem — not so much in the upper Harbor, but snook use the entire estuary throughout the year. A huge number of people have moved to Southwest Florida recently, increasing the pressure on all of our resources. These are all valid concerns, not just for snook but every other species out there.
However, snook harvest is currently legal. If you disagree with that, super. Don’t use it as an excuse to attack your fellow fishermen. If you want to discuss it, discuss it like an adult. You’ll never bring someone around to your point of view if you start out with insulting them. If you want to send someone a nastygram, send it to the people who actually make the rules: The FWC commissioners. You can contact them at http://bit.ly/3YiMEzY.
In the meantime, anyone keeping a snook should consider the impacts of that decision, both socially and on the resource. Personally, I’ll be releasing any slot fish I catch this year. My fish, my choice. Right now, I don’t feel right about harvesting any of our inshore fish, and it’s got nothing to do with Capt. Judgy McJudgeface.
But when you catch it, your fish, your choice. If you do decide to harvest one, make sure you have your snook permit unless you’re exempt from having a fishing license. The slot is 28 to 33 inches, measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail fin, with the tail fin squeezed down. Your bag limit is one per licensed and permitted harvester.
I’m not going to look down on you or call you names if you take a legal fish home. And if anyone else does, remember: Matthew 7, verses 1 through 5.
*Unless the FWC decided to close it sometime between March 7 and whenever you’re reading this. If you want to check, you can see the latest executive orders at http://bit.ly/3ARfUnM.
