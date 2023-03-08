Snook in the cooler

Snook on ice? It’s happening, and it’s legal.

 Photo provided

It feels a little funny to say it, but here goes: Snook season is open.* It’s legal for you to go ut and harvest one for the table. However, if you do, you should know that the self-appointed judges will be ready to call you out.

Most of these guys have “Capt.” in front of their names. They’re on the lookout for you, and they’ve got their itchy little fingers ready to hit the keyboard. They’ll tell you (on Facebook, not to your face) that you’re an irresponsible, unethical, clueless idiot who obviously doesn’t care at all about our fishery or its future.


Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

