With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to make something that will make your family smile. I always make a cheeseball. A cheeseball is delicious but a little boring — so I like to turn mine into a snowman.
I grew up in in Florida, and I can’t remember ever seeing snow in this state. There is a photo somewhere of me in 1979 in Zolfo standing in the back of my Dad’s old F-100 pickup with just enough snow that I made footprints, but I was too young to remember it. Maybe I’m trying to make up for the snowmen I missed out on as a kid.
I’ll get to how to construct your own cheeseball snowman, but first, let’s think about what else you might create to wow your friends and family at your holiday party.
Here’s an easy one: Cut a slice off the bottom of a strawberry and put a layer of whipped cream on the slice, the set the top of the strawberry back on it. It will look like a Santa hat. You could put chocolate chips on the edges of the cream to make it even tastier.
Sliced cucumber topped with boursin cheese and smoked salmon always seems to be a hit as a simple but elegant little appetizer. If you were to drizzle a little truffle oil over them, I wouldn’t complain a bit.
How about this: Cut out puff pastry with a Christmas tree cookie cutter. Brush it with garlic and egg wash, then top the trees with tomato and fresh mozzarella and bake them. When they are done (about 5 minutes at 350 degrees) add some pesto to them for a fancy and savory treat. If you don’t tell people how easy it was, they’ll never know.
So, on to the snowman: Every time I make him, he always comes back to the kitchen missing some of his belly because someone decides he looks good enough to eat. He is edible, for the most part. But his hat and scarf are fabric. I don’t care how much seasoning you add to it, you’re not going to like those bits. I usually get the hat and scarf off a holiday stuffed animal. Last year Snoopy was robbed of his hat and scarf, but this year Rudolph took the hit.
I use grated parmesan and cream cheese. I form my cheeseballs and then roll them in the grated parmesan to create a snow-like effect. I use wood skewers to hold the cheeseballs in place. For the eyes, buttons and smile, I use cloves or peppercorns — and of course a small carrot for his nose.
You’re going to have to go look in your front yard for his arms. I’ll bet you can find them in your flowerbed. This year I used some bamboo twigs, but I guess any nonpoisonous forked twigs will do. If the idea of bits of your yard in the food doesn’t work for you, cinnamon sticks are OK (but they don’t look as nice).
These are just some ideas for jazzing up your holiday party. If you think creatively, you can probably come up with some more. I hope you’ll be happy with the smiles you will create when your friend and family see your holiday spirit by the efforts you put in to make your party festive.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more information, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Cheeseball the Snowman
1 pound cream cheese
1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
3 6-inch wood skewers
1 small carrot
Small amount of cloves or peppercorns
Two small forked twigs
Hat and scarf from a stuffed animal
Soften cream cheese by leaving on the counter for an hour. Cut the cheese into thirds. Combine two thirds together and form a ball. Form a smaller ball with the remaining third. Roll each ball in the grated Parmesan (one at a time). Place the large cheeseball on a serving dish, then place the smaller cheeseball on top and use the skewers to hold them in place. Now place the small carrot in the middle of the top ball and use the cloves or peppercorns to make the eyes, buttons and smile. Insert the twigs where arms would go. Put on his hat and scarf, then take a photo and send it to me.
— Recipe by Chef Tim Spain, ChefTimSpain.com
