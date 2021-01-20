Do spiders creep you out? If they do, you’re not the only one. Spiders used to creep me out too. But then I tried a new tactic: I immersed myself in learning as much as I could about them. Most of the time, fear comes from ignorance. Maybe you don’t know how to tell which spiders are dangerous, or you find their unpredictable movements scary. But education can lead to appreciation, so let’s take a look at a few of our local eight-leggers.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. For (almost) daily photos of local wild things and places, follow florida_is_wild on Instagram.
