It's a shark

If you’re dreaming of taking on Charlotte Harbor’s toughest gamefish but you’re more familiar with walleye and yellow perch, don’t worry — this guide is for you.

 WaterLine file photo

Anyone who’s been fishing in Southwest Florida more than once or twice quickly realizes that there is a lot to learn about being an angler here.

There are so many different species to target and so much water where you can fish. Then when you start adding in variables — for example, time of year, water temperature, weather conditions, tide height and direction — the sheer number of possibilities you might encounter in any given day on the water can easily become overwhelming.


Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments