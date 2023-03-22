Anyone who’s been fishing in Southwest Florida more than once or twice quickly realizes that there is a lot to learn about being an angler here.
There are so many different species to target and so much water where you can fish. Then when you start adding in variables — for example, time of year, water temperature, weather conditions, tide height and direction — the sheer number of possibilities you might encounter in any given day on the water can easily become overwhelming.
And I didn’t even mention all the laws and regulations that you have to deal with. (By the way, those laws are subject to frequent change, so they’re not included here. For the most current rules, check the most current WaterLine Weekly edition. Or, you can go to the sources at MyFWC.com/fishing and GulfCouncil.org/fishing_regulations.)
If you’re struggling with getting it all figured out, I have good news — it does eventually get a little easier and start to make some sense. But I’d be lying if I told you that you’ll know it all someday. The cold, hard truth is that no one does, and no one can.
For myself, I choose to look at this as a good thing. I like learning, and being a Southwest Florida angler means I can spend my whole life fishing here and never run out of things to learn.
Before you can run, you have to be able to walk. This publication is designed to ensure that you’re walking on solid ground as you climb the local fishing learning curve. If you’re just getting started, the columns here will get you off on the right foot.
For those of you who already have some angling experience in the area, this will serve as a reference, reminding you of some things you already know and helping you put together some pieces so the puzzle makes more sense. If you’ve been fishing here for the last 20 years, you can probably still pick up a thing or two by reading through this guide.
In assembling this year’s guide to Southwest Florida fishing, I was continually reminded by how amazing our waters truly are and how lucky we are to live within easy distance of their shores. If you live to fish, there are precious few places that would make better homes.
Each of us who loves and enjoys Charlotte Harbor and the surrounding waterways has a responsibility to do what he can to ensure that the quality of the habitat and the fishing remain high, so those who come after us will have the same opportunity to fall in love with this incredible and unique environment.
The basic information here is not intended to stand alone — it’s meant to be an complement to our weekly magazine. Every Thursday, WaterLine covers not just fishing but the other forms of outdoor recreation that make Southwest Florida a paradise for those who just can’t stay inside.
If you’re not already getting WaterLine every week, call customer service at 941-206-1300 and ask for it.
