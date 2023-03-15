As anyone who has been fishing in Southwest Florida will tell you, there’s a learning curve that every angler has to climb. No one is born knowing everything there is to know about our waters and how to fish them. The important thing is to not get discouraged by failures — at least you’re learning what to not do.
This can be especially frustrating for anglers who move here from other parts of the country. It’s not easy going someplace new, and going from fresh to salt water is very intimidating.
Here’s something to keep in mind: Most of our saltwater fishing is not so different from freshwater bass fishing. Forget about the open-ocean fishing you’ve seen on TV — redfish and snook have much more in common with the fish you’ve probably been catching all your life. Of course, it’s not exactly the same, but at least a lot of the basics will carry over.
There are a few things that you can do to become a better fishermen here (or anywhere, for that matter). The first thing to do is what you’re doing now: Read local magazines and papers. They’re a great resource, and the more localized the content is, the better.
Stop at a local tackle store (not a chain stores). You will find employees and fellow customers who will chat and share some info. Usually they’ll be very helpful.
Join a local fishing club. Many of them require you to live in a certain areas, but not all. The Englewood Fishing Club is one of the best and biggest with open membership. Most fishing clubs host speakers with local knowledge at their meetings. Attend these and other seminars whenever you can.
The Internet can get you some info as well, but of course it’s the Internet and is full of people who just like to watch things burn. Well-managed Facebook groups are better options. The Fishin’ Frank’s Fishin’ Club group is our choice, for somewhat obvious reasons.
There are two keys here: First, be respectful and try not to focus too much on how you did things “back home.” If I moved to where you came from, I’d have to learn it all over again. But if I never shut up about how great Florida is, that would be difficult.
Second, don’t be afraid to ask questions, even if you think they might be dumb questions. Yeah, you’ll get a few sideways looks when you ask about something that many people who have been here a while regard as obvious. But so what? Swallow your pride.
The truth is that everybody starts at the beginning, even the guys who think they’re the experts now. Believe me, there was a time when they didn’t know nuthin’ about nuthin’, and most of them still don’t know anywhere near as much as they think they do.
If you’ve got the budget for it, hire at least two charter captains. This is a great opportunity to do the same kind of fishing in two different ways, so you can be multidimensional when you’re out there on your own. You’ll also see some different areas, which will help you get a feel for the kinds of locations you can expect to find fish.
Choose your guides with care — get recommendations from the tackle shops or your fellow anglers. And be sure to let the captains know you want to learn, not just catch. This education isn’t cheap, but it will save you a ton of time, money and aggravation in the long run.
Another reason to hire two guides: You’ll get a chance to go out in a couple of different boats, so you can ask questions about why they have a particular model with a particular engine and their particular accessories. This is highly useful intel if you plan to buy a boat, because a Charlotte Harbor skiff is very different from a Great Lakes fishing vessel.
If you already own a boat, hire a captain to take you out in your boat so you can learn the area. You can fish here without a boat, but there are a lot of areas you can’t get to and a lot of opportunities you’ll miss out on.
Once you learn something, try to hang on to it. I forget stuff all the time, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one. It helps to have a refresher or reminder. Keep a fishing log, journal or diary. This is a long-term project, but the knowledge is priceless.
One of the very best things about fishing here is that you’ll never stop learning. I get to learn every day. Sometimes I just get reminded of stuff I already knew but have misplaced somewhere in my mind. Somebody keeps shuffling my file cabinets.
Fishing here can be intimidating. There are so many species and areas to choose from. It’s important to keep perspective, though. Angling is a recreational activity, so make having fun your main goal. Take it one day at a time. It took you years to learn the waters where you came from, so don’t expect to learn ours in a weekend.
The Harbor and connected waterways are so huge and complex that no one really knows everything about them. You can learn a lot of it, but even if you had 10 lifetimes, you could never truly learn it all — and really, that’s far from a bad thing.
