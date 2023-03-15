Kid with a trout

There’s a lot to learn about Southwest Florida fishing, but you don’t have to know everything to start having fun.

 WaterLine file photo

As anyone who has been fishing in Southwest Florida will tell you, there’s a learning curve that every angler has to climb. No one is born knowing everything there is to know about our waters and how to fish them. The important thing is to not get discouraged by failures — at least you’re learning what to not do.

This can be especially frustrating for anglers who move here from other parts of the country. It’s not easy going someplace new, and going from fresh to salt water is very intimidating.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments