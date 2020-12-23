Local real estate sales have been hot, and a lot of that has to do with people wanting to live on or near the water. It’s an urge I can totally understand — when I look out my back door, I’m looking over a saltwater canal.
Most home buyers know they have to do their research, and they do. They know about the taxes and the last sale price and value in the neighborhood and lots of other relevant info. They can tell you a lot about the house — but most of the time, they can’t tell you a thing about the canal. That’s not good. Your due diligence should include gathering some intel on the canal. How deep is it? When was it last dredged? How far is it to the Harbor (in minutes, not miles)?
Then there are some things that your real estate agent might forget to tell you. Don’t worry — I’m not afraid to give you the straight dope, good and bad. So here are some nuggets of wisdom that I wish someone had told me before I bought my house.
The right boat
We’ve talked about this before, but one of the biggest (and costliest) mistakes new resident here make is buying the wrong boat. One common reason is the desire to have a boat big enough for the whole family when they come down to visit. Getting the grandkids out is great — but the boat that can handle the whole crowd is probably too big to get into shallow flats areas. Better to buy a boat that fits your day-to-day needs and then rent a big pontoon for the four days the family is visiting.
A lot of dedicated anglers want to bring their beloved boats with them from up north. My advice: Don’t. It’s almost always the wrong boat for what we do here, and you’ll find that the local resale value on a deep-vee inboard/outboard is pretty low. Sell your boat back home and get the right one when you arrive.
No boat is going to be ideal for all of our different opportunities. Any boat you choose is a compromise. I have advice there too: Before buying any boat, talk to some locals about their boats. Find out what they like and don’t like. If you’re going to be doing a lot of fishing, hire a few different guides and see how their boats are set up. This is homework, but it’s fun homework — and it might save you tens of thousands of dollars.
Winter tides
They’re low. Not only does this make fishing certain spots very challenging at times, it can even make it impossible to get you boat off the lift. Know your depth under the lift and next to the dock, and plan accordingly. North winds can drive tides a foot or more lower than forecast, so don’t put too much faith in a tide chart — it’s just a prediction, and it can’t take weather into account. (Although you do need to understand how a tide chart works.)
Tropical storms
Hurricane prep is really its own column, but it doesn’t take a Cat 3 monster to make problems for canal dwellers. With strong south winds, even a passing tropical storm can push several feet of water up into the Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda canals. I’ve had water up over my seawall twice this year. On average, that’s going to happen at least once a year.
Storm prep is simple: If it can float, take it off your dock. Really, you should be doing this with summer afternoon thunderstorms too, because we see gusts of 50 mph or more. Tie your boat to the lift and then get it up as high as it will go.
Slow speed in canals
I can’t tell you how often I’ve watched a boat go down my canal way too fast. Sometimes there may be a valid reason (medical emergency, boat filling with water, a lightning storm coming in fast), but most of the time it’s just simple impatience. Fortunately, I don’t have to preach about this one this week — for that you can see the inaugural column from Capt. Jack Sanzalone on page 7.
Personal space
Boats are going to go down the canal. They’re going to anchor where you can see and hear them from your backyard or pool. People are going to fish your dock. That’s the price for canal living. You own the view and the dock, but not the water or the fish. If you decide to install a fish light, it’s basically a public facility. If you’re fishing from your dock, you can’t expect people to not drive past, nor can you force them to go away because you want to fish or just want privacy.
Winter fish, summer fish
For the most part, canal fishing in summer is slow. The water gets warm and stagnant, especially if you’re more than a mile from the Harbor. Fish avoid these conditions, although there are always some around. In winter, the situation reverses. Warmer is suddenly better, and fish move in — but so do fishermen (see “Personal Space” above).
A continuing education
There’s a lot to learn about the Harbor and the area in general. Like most complicated things, you’ll soon feel like you’ve learned it all — and then, as you begin actually learning, the more you find out the more there is to find out. You’ll never know it all. Neither will I. Neither will anybody.
But a willingness to keep learning is important. Reading this magazine is part of it, and listening to our radio show won’t hurt either.. There are other publications and podcasts and Facebook groups and fishing clubs and seminars and so on.
If you’re going to be fishing, hiring a guide to go out on your boat is also a really good idea and will make your learning curve much less steep. They’ll be able to help you figure out where you can and can’t take your boat, and also help you find some places to fish.
Overall, I love waterfront living. It’s not all beer and skittle, but it’s a great fit for me — and it might be a great fit for you too.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
