Whether it be trap, skeet, sporting clays or five stand, blasting clay targets with a shotgun is loads of fun. All these various methods of presenting a little flying disc are great for honing your wing-shooting skills, becoming a pro, or just the pure joy of watching that clay bird turn to dust.
The difference between the games is pretty big, even though the guns and the target are the same. Let’s take a look at each, and you can choose the one that appeals to you. (Or you can just try them all.)
Trap
This is the most basic version and the easiest. Essentially, a group of three to five shooters are arranged in an arc behind the thrower that flings the birds out. You take turns, shooting one clay each. They all pretty much come out of the launcher the same. Everyone shoots, then changes position (same as in skeet and five stand).
Skeet
This variant is a little more difficult. The range is set up in a half-circle with a thrower at each end of the range. There are eight shooting positions which start at the left thrower and go around the half-circle to the right thrower. The eighth position is in the middle between the throwers. In trap you shoot one clay, but in skeet you shoot two — one from each side.
Five stand
This is excellent hunter training. You’ll shoot at five different stations, each with multiple throwers. At each station, you’ll shoot five clay birds. These birds will be coming from lots of different directions: Left, right, high, low, toward you and from behind you.
Sporting clays
This game is its own world. Nothing is ever the same. And even if you go to a sporting clay center and think you have the patterns down, they are usually changed up often.
Normally there are two clays per station. You shoot your two, then the others in your group shoot their two. Then you lug everything to the next station (or get on your golf cart and drive to it). Most higher-end places rent golf carts. My advice: Rent the cart if you’re shooting more than 50 rounds. Bulk shotgun ammo is heavy.
Your shots can be singles, on report doubles or true doubles. For singles, you yell “Pull!” and the first clay is thrown and you shoot it. Then you yell “Pull!” again and the second is thrown. On report doubles means you yell “Pull!” and the first bird is thrown. As you shoot it, the second bird is thrown. With true doubles, you yell “Pull!” and both birds are thrown.
Getting geared up
So what do you need? Well, a shotgun and lots of ammo is a good place to start. Lets go with the shotgun. You can get away with a single-shot model if you’re shooting trap. But if you’re shooting any of the others, you’re going to want a semi-auto, an over-under or a side-by-side. It’s hard to shoot two birds with a single shot or even a pump, but the pump is at least feasible.
As far as ammo goes, you’ll want #7-1/2, #8 or #9 shot shells. If you start shooting competitively, you’ll be constrained to what size shot and how much your shells hold. But to start out, #8 or #9 with as much shot as possible is better.
Some people prefer semi-autos for skeet, five stand and sporting clays. I prefer an over-under. They are heavier, but I can run two different chokes: One for the long bird and one for the short bird, if they are set to throw that way. (If you run true doubles, one bird will always be the long bird.) Most modern over-unders allow you to select which barrel fires first. You just need to remember which choke is where.
A shotgun vest or belt is mighty handy. This will give you a place to hold your shells and whatever gear you might haul with you, like a rag for sweat or oil for your gun. Most shooting centers will have a place to put your spent shells at every station so you don’t have to lug them around, but I like a vest with a shoulder pad and a pocket large enough to dump at least a box of shells into.
Hitting the targets
You’ll probably end up shooting with people who have done this before. As a result, you’re going to end up with 17 different solutions to whatever problem you are having. I’ll give you the best advice right up front: Stop thinking so much.
Don’t watch the bead. The best round I ever shot was with a shotgun with no bead on it. A shotgun is not a rifle. You don’t aim it; you point it. Keep both eyes open and feel the shot. Shoot when it feels right.
Most clay shooters are like golfers. Tell them eating a turd sandwich will make them hit more birds, and they’ll eat at least one a day. They let things get into their heads. Try to avoid that trap.
I have a buddy who swears he has to have # 7-1/2 shot because he can’t hit anything with #8. I took a #8 box of shells and replaced them with #7-1/2 and he didn’t hit anything all day, constantly complaining that he had the wrong size shot. When we were done, I told him to look at one of his empty cases. He missed all day because he let that get in his head.
Most of all, remember that shooting clays is supposed to be fun. Don’t take it so seriously that you end up not having a good time.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
