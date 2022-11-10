Red tide fish kill

The beaches of Gasparilla Island and Manasota Key were littered with tens of thousands of dead fish during an 2011 red tide bloom, including at least a few hundred 40-inch class redfish.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Here we go again with an outbreak of red tide. Every red tide bloom is different, so only time will tell how widespread, how strong, and how long-lasting this edition will be. However, I do have several decades of watching the blooms come and go, so here are some random thoughts on red tide.

We know a bit about red tide, but there is a lot that we simply don’t know. For example, we aren't able to predict when it will occur, how long it will last, or where it will travel. This is because we don’t know the precise conditions that trigger it.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

