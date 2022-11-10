Here we go again with an outbreak of red tide. Every red tide bloom is different, so only time will tell how widespread, how strong, and how long-lasting this edition will be. However, I do have several decades of watching the blooms come and go, so here are some random thoughts on red tide.
We know a bit about red tide, but there is a lot that we simply don’t know. For example, we aren't able to predict when it will occur, how long it will last, or where it will travel. This is because we don’t know the precise conditions that trigger it.
If we had such knowledge, there would be “red tide forecasting” instead of “red tide tracking.” NOAA can say things like “conditions are favorable for a hurricane to form,” but no one can make that statement about red tide — at least, not with any accuracy.
The current bloom seems to have originally appeared offshore of Bradenton and has steadily marched southward, which makes sense given that the prevailing current flow along the Southwest Florida coast is basically north to south. How far will it go? We don't know.
As we have come to expect, a flurry of online discussions has gotten underway regarding the current outbreak. Internet “experts” are chiming in with all kinds of hypotheses about the cause of the bloom. In reviewing these, it is wise to remember that a statement is not more accurate simply because it is shouted louder.
For example, there are a lot of people who are adamantly blaming this bloom on Lake Okeechobee water discharges, even though the water from Lake Okeechobee exits the lake via the Caloosahatchee River.
That water enters the Gulf many miles away from the origination point of this bloom and tends to flow southwest (the wrong direction, since Bradenton in north). Also, there was very little Lake Okeechobee water being discharged when the bloom began. At least we can all agree that red tide is nasty and that we wish it would go away.
One of the most distressing aspects of red tide is that it kills fish, and sometimes lots of them. The resulting stench can be nauseating, especially when the decaying carcasses wash up on the beach or end up in waterfront backyards.
Red tide also directly affects humans when it becomes airborne. You might wonder how red tide, which is an aquatic organism, can become airborne. The answer: Bubbles.
When a bubble on the surface of the water pops, a wee little droplet of water is hurled skyward. If there's a breeze, that wee droplet can get swept along by the wind and carried great distances from the location where the bubble popped. And if there is concentrated red tide in the wee droplet, it's along for the ride.
Now if there was only one bubble, nobody would even notice. But if there are millions or billions of little bubbles popping, enough brevetoxin (the poison in red tide) can get airborne to create red tide’s trademark watery eyes, scratchy throat and dry hacking cough. Folks with asthma or other respiratory ailments can have even worse symptoms.
Where do all these bubbles come from? Unfortunately, one of the most bubbly areas we encounter is the surf at our favorite beach. If there is a dense bloom of red tide, and if there are breaking waves, and if the wind is blowing from water back towards land, then conditions on the beach can be miserable for beachgoers. If that same onshore wind has also pushed stinky dead fish into the surf, then it’s time to leave the beach and do something else.
But that exact same stretch of beach with that exact same red tide bloom can be quite pleasant for beachgoers if the wind is blowing from land out towards the water. Fish carcasses will be carried away from shore. There will be little surf and therefore fewer little popping bubbles, and any airborne red tide will be carried out to sea. This can mean that the enjoyment factor at the beach can change dramatically in a short time if the wind shifts.
There is a big difference between an area of active red tide and an area where there are dead fish. Having one does not mean that the other is present.
When fish die from red tide (or any other cause) they first sink to the bottom, then later float to the surface as they begin to decompose. The time required for this to happen can vary from a few hours to a few days, depending on the species of fish and the water temperature.
Dead fish floating on the surface might be moved more by wind than by current, so it’s not unusual for fish carcasses to be carried far away from the red tide bloom that caused the death of the fish. Or for the red tide bloom to have moved away by the time the fish float to the surface.
This explains why seeing fish carcasses does not mean that there is red tide present, and the lack of fish carcasses does not mean that there is no red tide. This causes great confusion when dead fish are miles away from the nearest red tide, or vice versa.
Speaking of “red” tide, it is rarely visible to the human eye. Yep, that’s correct. Only the densest blooms actually discolor the water. The vast majority of red tide blooms never reach this level. Blooms that are dense enough to kill lots of fish can still be invisible to humans. Most of the blooms that we can actually see are other types of algae.
And speaking of the density of red tide, it’s not a constant in a given area. Like other algae and anything else suspended in water, there are swirls, eddies, and areas of greater or lesser concentrations. An area of moderate red tide levels can experience localized fish kills where the red tide is concentrated by the prevailing currents.
It’s also possible for red tide to be present in fish-killing levels at the surface, but not beneath the surface. Or for a layer of red tide to lie along the bottom while the water near the surface is free from red tide. This is complicated stuff.
As mentioned, red tide kills fish. But it never gets all the fish. It is disheartening to see huge heaps of dead fish floating or on the sand, and it’s easy to fear that “they’re all gone forever.” The reality is that the fish kills — whether from red tide, low oxygen levels, cold weather or myriad other causes — are almost never as devastating to the fish stocks as we tend to think when we are looking at the piles of carcasses.
Let’s go fishing!
