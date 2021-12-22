As years go, 2021 has been a doozy. The news has been filled with so many disheartening stories about politics, pandemics, hurricanes, tornadoes, shootings and economic woes that most of us are looking forward to flipping our calendars to 2022.
Yep, 2021 has been a drag — but my experience has been that getting out on the water is a great way to escape from our daily stressors. Following is a recap of a few things that I experienced on the water in 2021 that made me smile.
In March, I was able to take both my daughters on a fishing trip. It was just a local trip and just for a few hours, but it was the first time that the three of us had fished together in too many years. When they were wee little girls, the three of us fished together regularly. I cannot even venture a guess as to how many times we shared the routine of prepping the boat, catching bait, catching fish and then cleaning up our mess at trip’s end. So our outing this spring was a very welcome revisit of those old days.
The reunion trip was sweetened by the fact that older sis Jan got to witness younger sis Elissa catch and release her biggest snook ever — a serious fish about 42 inches long.
In April, I got to fish with my dad and his wife. We made an offshore trip, during which we managed to land some nice gags and an assortment of other smaller fish. Dad and I have fished grouper off the coast of Southwest Florida many, many times dating back to the 1970s, including some small scale hook-and-line commercial grouper fishing.
But a combination of factors, including that he now lives in North Carolina and that he is slowing down a bit, has meant that we hadn’t fished offshore together in more than a decade. So I was very happy to have been able to make that special trip. There might not be another.
I will brag a little about catching my lifetime best-ever bass in May. I have fished for bass in many states for many decades, and I’ve managed to catch quite a few largemouth and a smattering of smallmouth bass. But I have never landed many really big fish. So I was stoked last spring when I landed a fish of 8 pounds, 9 ounces on a crankbait.
Now I know there are some hard-core bass guys reading this and snickering at the fact that I am excited about a fish of under 10 pounds. But hey, it was my best fish, and its capture was extra cool for me because it happened on my home waters within sight of my house. And she’s still out there swimming around, so I may see her again someday. I might even be able to top that 10-pound mark at our next meeting.
Speaking of best-ever bass, in June I was able to help my grand-nephew and godson Colin catch his best-ever bass. Which wasn’t too hard, since he’d never caught a bass before (he’s only three years old). In fact, it was his first-ever fish of any kind. The bass was a decent one that weighed about 3 pounds. That really made me smile.
I had a first-ever fishing experience just a couple of weeks ago that did not involve a fish at all. I was on the bow trolling motor, working along a narrow section of a side channel off Prairie Creek. This is a beautiful area, where large oaks, cypress and red maples along the banks arch over the waterway to create a near-tunnel of overhead greenery.
On this particular morning, it was good that the scenery was so captivatingly gorgeous because the fishing was pretty slow: I’d only managed to fool a couple of stumpknockers and some small bluegill.
Still searching for the breakthrough fish of the morning, I flipped my trusty Beetle Spin out ahead of the boat and was startled when a large bird swooped down from the overhead trees in pursuit of the little lure. Fortunately, the lure splashed into the creek a split second before the bird got to it.
The frustrated bird — a barred owl — pulled out of its diving attack and glided to a silent landing on a nearby dead tree protruding from the water. The owl alternated between peering down at the water in search of its disappearing prey and looking fearlessly at me as the boat drifted slowly in his (her?) direction.
When the owl first landed it was maybe 10 feet distant, but by the time it finally flew away I could have reached out a fingertip and poked it in the chest, though the sight of that sharp, curved beak kept me from making that mistake. The encounter lasted about a minute.
I have never seen or heard of an owl chasing a flying lure, and I have never seen a wild owl willing to let humans so near. The encounter definitely made me smile.
Yep, lots of smiles can be found on the water.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
