Based on what I hear from those in the marketplace, a lot of people are buying RVs today. When folks go RV shopping, it’s easy to get wowed by the interior features or the exterior appearance of an RV. But one thing that we have found out when picking out our RVs: The storage space, both inside the coach and underneath, has to fit your needs.
I have mentioned many times that my wife and I love to golf and fish. We look to travel to places we have not been, just so we can see new sights and fish lakes or play golf courses we’ve never seen. As a matter of fact, it’s our goal to play golf in all 50 states (39 to go, by the way). But to be able to do that, we need an RV that has enough storage space in the “basement” underneath the coach to store our golf clubs as well as everything else we carry with us.
We haul a grill, lawn chairs, mats for outside the RV, a cooler, propane cans for the grill (I hate putting a charcoal grill back under the RV), extra DEF for the transmission, hoses for water hookups — the list is endless. Our first RV had one compartment. We had to stack everything up just to get it all in there. It worked, but trying to get to anything was not a pleasant chore.
When we looked at the RV we have now, my wife was enamored with the inside. High-gloss porcelain tile and a spacious bedroom, along with a fireplace and tiled backsplash, pretty much put her in the buying mode. But the storage was one of the biggest issues I wanted to make sure we got right. Outside storage was important, but storage space inside the RV for clothes, food, cookware, DVDs, CDs, towels, cleaning supplies, and everything else was pretty much the number one thing for me.
While she toured the inside, I stepped out and popped open every compartment door along the bottom of the coach. I have to admit, I was pleasantly surprised when I saw all the open space under the RV. I took some pictures and measurements to make sure that everything we want to take with us was going to fit. On the trips we’ve had thus far, we have had plenty of space to stash everything we want and need, with room to spare.
My next step was to look at the inside storage areas, and that too was a pleasant surprise. This RV has a lot of hanging closet space in the bedroom. Eight spacious drawers along with four compartments above the bed allow us to take whatever cloths items we might need on an extended trip. The pantry for nonperishable foods had more than enough space for several weeks’ supply, and full-size refrigerator holds plenty of cold stuff. The storage for dishes, dish towels, and glasses is plentiful. And the drawers and cabinets under the countertop have more than enough room for all the pots and pans that we need to carry, as well as cleaning supplies for inside the coach.
This RV checked the storage boxes better than I could have imagined. After starting off in a smaller coach and fighting with limited storage capacity, that was just as important to me than all the amenities the inside had to offer. I like to be able to get to things without unloading everything to find what I need. This unit gives us that luxury.
As I get older, making life as simple and easy as possible has become paramount. Knowing I have some of these smaller, more simplistic things covered gives me a peace of mind — it’s one less thing to worry about. Keep that in mind as you look for your perfect RV.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
