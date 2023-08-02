Amberjack season is now open. If you want to get one, better make it soon — the last day to harvest will be Aug. 24. I know that’s not very long, but you’ve got three weeks to go out and keep a legal-sized fish every day if you want to. I think if you actually did that, you wouldn’t need a gym — they fight like a Sawzall.
Amberjack isn’t a fish I usually offer to clients, but I figured some of you would be out there catching them and bringing some back to the docks. So after a bit of research and asking some fellow chef friends for some advice, I came to the conclusion that amberjack has to be treated carefully and cooked as soon as possible.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, email tim.spain1973@gmail.com or call 406-580-1994.
First, make the salsa. Peel and dice the mango, chop and seed the tomato and pepper, dice the onion finely, then fold them all together in a mixing bowl with the cilantro, lime juice and a zest, and a pinch of salt and black pepper. Cover with film and store it in the fridge. Pre-heat your oven to 350°, then prep your fish by patting it dry with a towel. Coat on all sides with seasoning. Heat oil in a sauté pan or iron skillet on medium-high heat. Sear the fish on each side for 90 seconds and then finish it in your oven for about 4 minutes. Plate it with mango salsa on top and a favorite side and grab a glass of wine. Serves 4.
