One of the most basic decisions for any fisherman is what type of tackle he’s going to use. While there are other specialty options, the main choices are spinning, spincast, baitcasting, conventional and fly. Fly is outside my realm of expertise, so I’ll leave that to the folks who know it better (turn to page 26 for Capt. Rex Gudgel’s take on the subject). For now, let’s talk about the others.
Spincast gear is very popular in the freshwater world and with kids who are just getting started. It’s familiar to many anglers who’ve fished for catfish and perch, but unfortunately, spincast gear is never the best choice for saltwater fishing.
The reason why is simple: The line goes into the inside of the reel, carrying salt with it. As you might expect, when it gets in there, it doesn’t do good things. The salt causes corrosion and rust, leading to malfunctions, grinding and eventually reel death.
If you’re really particular about maintenance, you can keep a spincast reel alive for a while in a saltwater environment. But since a lot of anglers choose spincast based on the lower price, and most people don’t really maintain cheap gear, it’s usually not long before rust finds a foothold. You’ll be best off leaving spincast tackle to the freshwater fishermen.
Spinning tackle is probably the most practical choice for most applications. These reels are easy to maintain — just a rinse with low-pressure hose water after each use and maybe an oiling every few months. Spinning tackle can be used with live bait or artificial lures in almost any situation, from panfishing to taking on tarpon.
Almost all of today’s spinning reels are built for braided line, and there are models with lots of drag available in sizes suited for all but the largest fish. As a bonus, you can save money by using a single reel with different rods for various types of fishing, since spinning reels are very simple to swap out.
Baitcasting gear is also versatile and low-maintenance, so why do most fishermen avoid this style? User-friendliness. If you like baitcasting reels and are proficient with them, by all means use them for inshore and light offshore fishing.
But if you haven’t fished before, you’ll probably find it a lot more frustrating trying to work with baitcasters. Even modern baitcasting reels, which use magnetic anti-backlash devices, are touchy and take a lot of practice to cast well. Until you get the hang of it, they’re a royal pain.
As spinning tackle has become dominant, even with larger fish, conventional reels have become specialist gear. Where conventional really shines is for vertical fishing — think sharks, grouper, amberjack — and for trolling.
Yes, you can use spinning gear for those styles of fishing, but a spinning reel will never be able to generate the same amount of torque as a conventional reel. It’s just physics. The line on a conventional outfit is wound onto the reel in the same direction as the rod is pointing. It’s like a winch. On a spinner, the line has to make a 90-degree turn to go on the spool.
Take a spinner with 30 pounds of drag and a conventional with 30 pounds of drag. Spool them with the same 50-pound braid. Put them both on rods, same brand, same rating. Now hook up a matched double of 100-pound blacktip sharks. The shark on the conventional will almost always come in first, even if the angler on that rod is the weaker one.
Conventional reels can also have far larger spools than even the most massive spinning reels. While that can be a liability of you’re trying to fill a reel with small-diameter braided line, it’s very helpful for packing on a lot of monofilament line.
Mono is generally a better choice than braid for conventional reels anyway, because the same winch-like configuration that gives them added strength can also lead to the line getting buried into itself under heavy tension.
If you still have questions about which type of tackle you should be using, consult with the experts at your local tackle shop. And by the way: A spinning or fly reel goes below the rod when you’re holding it. All the other types go above the rod. You’re welcome.
