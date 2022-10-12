Largemouth spinnerbait

For fishing in stained water, it's hard to beat a spinnerbait in a light, bright color.

In my opinion, the best way to fish stained water is to leave it and find clean water. Unfortunately, you can’t always do that. Sometimes — for example, after a hurricane blows through — you have no choice but to fish water that is not as clean and clear as you may like. In these situations, throwing oversized spinnerbaits may be just the tactic you are looking for.

When the visibility in the water is reduced due to poor water clarity, bass like to sit tight against cover and not stray too far from it. Catching fish in these conditions can be extremely difficult. Trying to fish tight to cover while at the same time covering enough water to locate bass is a tough assignment for anyone.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

