In my opinion, the best way to fish stained water is to leave it and find clean water. Unfortunately, you can’t always do that. Sometimes — for example, after a hurricane blows through — you have no choice but to fish water that is not as clean and clear as you may like. In these situations, throwing oversized spinnerbaits may be just the tactic you are looking for.
When the visibility in the water is reduced due to poor water clarity, bass like to sit tight against cover and not stray too far from it. Catching fish in these conditions can be extremely difficult. Trying to fish tight to cover while at the same time covering enough water to locate bass is a tough assignment for anyone.
A spinnerbait can be the answer to all your problems. You can cover a lot of water with it, and it’s bait that the bass can find and try to destroy.
The first think I look at is just how dingy the water is. The less visibility I have, the bigger the blades on the spinnerbait I use. I prefer the 3/8-ounce weight, but I’ll often remove the blades and replace them with bigger ones. The bigger blades help the bait ride high in the water, which is ideal for use in lily pads and any other standing vegetation. A spinnerbait very seldom gets hung up and does a good job glancing off the vegetation as it bumps up against it.
Controlling the speed is one of the key elements to fishing a spinnerbait in dirty water. You want to keep the bait as close to the strike zone as possible, but move it quickly enough to send out a vibration that the bass can lock onto. I like to vary the speed of the retrieve, especially early in the day.
I start with a quicker retrieve where the blades bubble the surface of the water. This gives the sound of baitfish scurrying on the surface or running from a predator. If I don’t get a lot of success from that retrieve, I start to slow the bait down and let it sink a bit (or a lot) before I start my retrieve.
Keep in mind, allowing the bait to bump and bang off of the vegetation is a good thing. Allow the bait to flutter for a split second when you hit it against something. You can generate a lot of strikes by giving that lure the illusion of a dead baitfish, even for a very brief moment.
Color is always a key for fishing a spinnerbait in stained water. The light flashing off silver blades does not penetrate the dirty water like gold-plated blades do. If your light conditions are high, use the gold blades to give the bait a little flash in that dirty water.
If the light is low or the sky overcast, use painted blades. Painted blades cast a shadow in the water that can draw the attention of a bass. Without direct sunlight in the sky, it’s impossible to get any reflection at all under the surface of the water.
As for the skirt colors, I generally stick with two: Chartreuse and white, or just solid white. I have tried black skirts a number of time, and to this day I don’t think I have ever caught a bass on a black-skirted spinnerbait. Other colors are designed to replicate the baitfish that you may have at your favorite lake, but for the most part, chartreuse and white are my go-to colors on a spinnerbait.
Don’t be afraid to add a trailer to your bait. A trailer can be a piece of worm, portion of a crawfish, or anything that will give the bait buoyancy and mass. The bigger you can make that bait look, the better they can see it and eat it. When you use a trailer, you can also add a second hook. If you are in a bunch of vegetation, I wouldn’t recommend a trailer hook. That’s one more thing to get you hung up, and it can cause you more pain than gain.
Don’t let dirty water keep you off the lake. Try throwing a bait that can get bass fired up and striking even in those tough conditions. A spinnerbait may be just the thing you need to put bass in the boat, and it’s the easiest bait in the world to fish. Make a few minor modifications, and it can be the deadliest bait in your tackle box.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
