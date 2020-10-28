Hoo, boy: The age-old argument of which is better for bass fishing — spinning tackle or the baitcasting gear. Both have their place, not just in bass fishing, but in all types of fishing. But there are advantages to using one over another, and which works best for you probably depends on your particular fishing style.
For me, baitcasters rule. In Florida, heavy vegetation can hold bass pretty much year around. And because of that, I have way more baitcasting rods than I do spinning setups. I simply don’t fish enough in open water areas to justify a rod locker full of spinning gear. But with that said, let’s take a look at some ways that justify having both rigs in your boat.
I recently fished a tournament with a member of our bass club. We went to one of my favorite spots. You would think it would be a classic spinning rig type of area: Open water, edges of hydrilla scattered near very thick masses of hydrilla. Bob opted for a spinning rod while I went with the baitcaster.
In this area you do not have to be as accurate with bait placement, which allowed Bob to cast freely pretty much anywhere he wanted. The spinning rod worked fine for him. I opted for the baitcasting rig because most of the spinning gear I have is lighter and meant for finesse techniques.
The stiffest spinning rod I have is a medium action. I use them mostly for drop-shotting, and also for a shaky head presentation in clear water. Up north, I use this setup a lot when I fish around rocks for smallmouth bass. We don’t have any of those in Florida, much less a rocky bottom you can see in 15 feet of water, so I’ll leave that alone for now. But clear, open areas are the perfect place to use spinning tackle.
They’re also great for casting light, small baits. Little baits are never a good match for a baitcasting rig. Unless you load up with a sizeable weight, it’s tough to get any sort of distance or accuracy to your cast. A spinning rod allows you to present a lighter bait fairly easy.
You’re usually using lighter line in this situation, and you need a less stiff rod to absorb the hook set and to bow when that fish runs. A whippier rod helps to keep the line from breaking while you’re fighting a fish.
On the flip side, the baitcaster cannot be beat for accuracy. If you need to get that bait right against a grass line, up under a tree or onto a bass bed, this rig is much easier to be accurate with. If you are fishing heavy cover and using a flipping technique, a baitcasting rod and reel will by far outperform spinning gear.
I get a little picky about my baitcasting tackle. I discovered Reaper Rods a couple years ago and really like them. Lew’s gets the nod for reels. That combination has simply been awesome for me since I started using them. Reaper allows me to pretty much design my own rod. I have worked with a friend of mine who is a rep for Reaper, and he and I have come up with some rods that fit the presentation I need.
As much as I use the baitcasting rigs now, it doesn’t mean I don’t use spinning gear. As a matter of fact, I really need a 6.5-foot spinning rod with some flexibility for lighter shaky head fishing. It’s probably the one void I have in my arsenal. There are not a lot of places to use that, but I fish some areas that offer clear water with some depth.
The type of fishing you are doing should determine which rig you’re using. The basic guideline for me: If I need to be accurate with my casting, I use a baitcasting rig. If I’m fishing out in the open with lighter styles, I need a spinning rig so I can cast with distance.
Now, I know people who only ever use one or the other and have no problem catching fish. But if you are having trouble and all you have is one particular type of set up, then maybe it’s time to explore the other side. Both have a place in Florida bass fishing. Don’t let your personal preference for one or the other get in the way of being productive.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
