I like to be helpful. It gives me joy to share information with someone and then see them go out and use that information to improve their lives, or maybe just their day. It’s why the magazine and the radio show are set up the way they are. I want to educate, not just brag or entertain. I want people to come away from reading or listening knowing more than they did before.
Some people want more. They’re not content with being shown the path — they want you to walk it with them and hold their hand while you do. Generally, people recognize that this level of information cannot be given out to the general public. If it were, it would quickly become a problem.
An example: There’s a Facebook group called Charlotte Harbor Fishing Reports. (It’s a good group; I encourage all of you to join.) Group members share what they’ve been catching and where. Usually the level of detail is about what you would expect in a fishing report: You get an approximate location, and sometimes what bait was used.
There was a recent post that ruffled some feathers. A gentleman asked where people were finding whitebait. He did not want a general idea. He wanted someplace he could pull up and immediately net himself a well full of bait, because his fishing time is too valuable to waste looking for bait. He wanted immediate gratification. He wanted to be spoon-fed.
Now, be honest: Wouldn’t you like that too? All the bait you want, just grab and go — no need to hunt for it. Of course you would. We all would.
But that just isn’t how the world works. Whitebait is a high-demand commodity that is in limited supply. It’s valuable because it not only catches fish, but also because it’s a pain to get. Chumming and castnetting are work. Finding a good location with large enough bait to net takes time. That’s how it is.
Most responders to his post said basically that, although some were less tactful and diplomatic. Not a surprise, given that he was asking for the type of info that takes time and effort to discover, and he seemed to think that he was entitled to it.
Eventually, he did find some bait (not sure if it was on his own or if someone gave him a heads-up, since the original post got deleted). Then, he decided to share the spot with the group. The exact spot. Hey, it’s what everybody wants, right?
Sometimes getting what you want can have unforeseen side effects. In this case, the impacts of telling a large group of people exactly where you’re finding a high-demand item should be obvious. When you tell everybody a secret, it’s not a secret any more.
And so a bunch of people went there, got in each others’ way trying to get bait, shared harsh words because they were tripping over one another, and pillaged what bait was there. I’m sure that spot will have bait again, but I’m also sure I won’t be going there.
Supply and demand is pretty basic, and crowds ruin everything in the outdoors. If I told everybody my exact spots for anything that stays in one spot for a while — grouper, snook, corn snakes, burrowing owls, fossil shark teeth, etc. — then my spots would have way more pressure than they do right now. There goes my fun, along with all of whatever was in those spots.
So instead, what you’ll get is generalities. That’s what most of us started from. I’ll tell you they’re biting at the Placida trestle, but I’m not going to tell you which piling. Put in the time and the legwork. The end result is far more rewarding than if someone tells you exactly where and how.
On the other hand, if your time really is too valuable to spend looking for bait or fish, that’s what charters are for. Every guide out there will get the bait for you and then take you right to his spots, even though he knows there’s a good chance he’ll see you on some of those spots later. That’s just part of his business model. But you can bet he’ll be pissed if he sees you on Facebook telling everybody exactly where you went.
Again, I like to be helpful. So do a lot of other people. But I’m asking: Is it too much that we expect you to meet us halfway?
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
