Grilled calamari

Calamari steak is a whole other way to eat squid.

 WaterLine file photo

I imagine just about everybody has tried calamari that has been floured and fried with a side of marinara sauce — but what about a grilled calamari steak?

Some squid do get big enough to cut steaks out from the tubes of the calamari. Both Humboldt squid and neon flying squid are used for steaks. Humboldts can grow to about 7 feet — way bigger than the small reef squid commonly used for calamari rings.


Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.

