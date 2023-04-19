CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A search for a missing boater ended Monday evening when his body was discovered in local waters.
Justin David Riston, 46, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He had been on a boat traveling on the Peace River with another man when he fell off the boat somewhere between the Port Charlotte Beach Complex and the U.S. 41 bridges, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office social media post.
He was not wearing a life jacket and did not have his cellphone when he went overboard, authorities said.
The CCSO assisted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in the nearly 24-hour search. The U.S. Coast Guard, Punta Gorda Fire Department, Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Fire & EMS also assisted.
Riston’s body was found and recovered from the water around 5 p.m., according to the FWC.
“We would like to offer our condolences to the family of the victim,” said Maj. Rob Rowe, FWC Southwest Regional Commander. “We are thankful for our partner agencies who were able to quickly bring closure to the family.”
It’s sad and sobering when a boating accident leads to a death in our community. But it’s tragic when it could have easily been avoided.
According to comments on Facebook (not the most reliable sources, but anyway), Riston was driving and asked his friend to take the wheel so he could relieve himself. Eventually the man at the helm realized the procedure was taking too long, so he decided to check on Riston and discovered he was missing.
Guys, it’s not advisable to pee off the back of a moving vessel. But if you do, you need to make sure someone has your back (literally). By which I mean, someone else on the boat should keep eyes on you the whole time. Modesty shouldn’t be offended if a friend is looking at your back to be sure you don’t go overboard during a delicate operation.
Of course, it really doesn’t need to be said that wearing a life jacket is a really good idea any time you’re on a boat, but especially if you’re out by yourself or in a situation where your boatmate can’t see you. If you go overboard, you’re going to wish you had it.
You may think you’re a good swimmer and a life jacket is overkill. But what if you hit your head as you go over the side? Being unconscious even briefly means you’re far more likely to drown, without ever having a chance to rescue yourself. A Type I PFD, which is designed to keep your face out of the water, can easily be the difference between being embarrassed over your klutzy mishap or ending up in the obituaries.
I’ve always said it’s better to learn from the mistakes of others than from your own. This is an excellent example. There were multiple things that might have made a difference: Wearing a life jacket. Keeping an eye on your buddy. Taking a couple minutes to stop, instead of going off a boat in motion. Keeping your cellphone on your person (many are waterproof now).
Even choice of clothing could have made a difference. Riston was wearing a black shirt, which would have been very hard to see in dark water. That’s two problems: It makes you harder to rescue, but also easier to run over.
Some folks say if it’s your time, it’s your time and there’s nothing you can do to change that. I disagree. I think we should try to make the best decisions we can to ensure our own safety. Boating has inherent dangers, and we accept the risks every time we go aboard. Let’s try to mitigate them if we can, because it’s always better to come back home.
