57037855

When you decide whether to wear your PFD, you might be deciding whether you’ll live or die today.

 Shutterstock photo

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A search for a missing boater ended Monday evening when his body was discovered in local waters.

Justin David Riston, 46, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He had been on a boat traveling on the Peace River with another man when he fell off the boat somewhere between the Port Charlotte Beach Complex and the U.S. 41 bridges, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office social media post.


   

Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments