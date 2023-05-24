A boat can take you to where the fish are, but once you get there, you’re going to want some way of staying in position. There are many different ways to anchor a boat. The method you choose will depend on how big the boat is, why you want to anchor and how long you plan to stay there.
We’ll start with the traditional fluke anchor. This is a basic item that should be aboard any boat, regardless of your reason for being on the water. An anchor isn’t just for convenience — it’s also safety equipment. If your engine won’t start, you’ll be completely at the mercy of the wind and tide if you don’t have an anchor. That’s a bad feeling, especially if you drift into a busy channel.
But from a fishing perspective, a regular old anchor is useful in some situations and less than ideal in others. If you want to hold your position in water deeper than about 15 feet, there aren’t many other options.
Anchors come in many specialized shapes, but the fluke is ideal for getting a good bite in the soft sand/mud bottom that is prevalent in our area. I prefer an anchor with a slip ring because it’s less likely to get hung up in a rocky area if you choose to do some reef fishing.
A lot of people get frustrated with anchoring on a reef. They’ll try once or twice, miss it and then just give up. Here are some tips that will help you anchor successfully: First, toss out a marker buoy on the spot you’d like the boat to end up. Then orient your bow to the wind and kill the engine. Watch how the wind and current shift your boat’s position relative to the marker.
Fire up the engine and maneuver the boat to about 50 to 150 feet from the marker (less in calm, shallow water; more in rougher or deeper conditions), moving in the opposite direction from that in which you just drifted. Lower the anchor over and start paying out rode, holding position with the motor until the anchor hits bottom. Then flip the key and let wind and water push you to where you want to be.
Don’t forget to keep letting rode out until you’re where you want to be. And remember — always cleat the anchor off at the bow, never the stern. Stern anchoring might be OK on calm days. In rough weather (or if you put too much power into trying to pull it off the bottom), it sinks boats.
A mushroom anchor can be a useful tool in shallow water. They’re very different from flukes and don’t really bite into the sand, though they do sink partway into really soft bottoms. The smaller your boat is, the better these will work.
For owners of little skiffs or paddlecraft, a small mushroom anchor might be the perfect solution (and doesn’t take up much valuable space). On larger boats, they can be useful for temporarily holding a spot over grass or mixed grass and sand, especially in areas where the water is just a few feet deep.
Mushroom anchors are sometimes used to slow a boat’s drift. In reef areas, this isn’t the best idea because that heavy piece of metal is down there knocking down the habitat you’re trying to catch fish on, and it can take years for a damaged section of the reef to regrow. Even over grass, the plowing doesn’t do good things. A drift sock is a better choice and leaves no trace of damage at all.
For anchoring in shallow water, throwing out a fluke will work, but there are simpler methods. A manual anchor pin is cheap and easy to use. Basically, this is a fiberglass stick with a pointy tip and a T-handle at the other end.
Using human power, you drive the pointy end into the sand or mud and tie it off to a cleat. To retrieve it, pull the boat over to the pin and pull straight up. Anchor pins are great if you have the strength and balance to get them set, and especially if you enjoy a workout on the water.
Since most of us are lazy, there are powered anchor pins. The most familiar are the Power-Pole (which uses hydraulic power) and the Minn-Kota Talon (electric). Both have their fans, and I’m not going to debate which is better.
I will point out that neither system is perfect, so research carefully how to retrieve the pin in case of a failure. On local waters, you’ll see probably 50 Power-Poles for every Talon, if that tells you anything. In other areas (freshwater, mostly), the reverse is true. If you want to add one to your boat, I suggest a heart-to-heart with the dealer you trust most before deciding.
In recent years, trolling motors with the ability to hold a position have become popular. Some of them even have the ability to communicate with a fishfinder. These setups are easy to use and are now the go-to method for an increasing number of boaters because they’re push-button simple and work in any depth.
While they’re convenient and useful tools, be careful about becoming too reliant on them. There are many circumstances in which other choices are better: Rough water, which tends to pull the trolling motor out of the water; shallow areas, where the motor will spook fish; and areas very close to above-water structure, where a little GPS “oopsie” might drive you right into a bridge piling. And you still should have a fluke anchor in case of emergencies.
Every fisherman’s boat and preference will be a little different, so what type of anchoring system or systems you use will vary. On my boat, I have a fluke anchor, a drift sock, a Stick-It manual anchor pin, a 10-foot Power-Pole Blade and a Minn-Kota Terrova trolling motor. What can I say? I like to have lots of options.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.