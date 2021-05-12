We’ve all heard this phrase repeatedly in the last year or so. The original intent was to caution folks to avoid doing something stupid. We see this advice ignored every day on the roads around here as people drive erratically and aggressively to arrive at the next stoplight at the same time as the folks they just passed. We see it on the beaches where bright lobster-colored visitors invite pain, suffering and cancer by forgetting something as simple as sunscreen or proper clothing.
And we see folks kayaking without any safety gear along on a warm summer afternoon. Here are a few items you should have along if your sunny day goes south, starting from the top:
Buy a hat that covers your head, face and ears from overhead sun. In a kayak, the sun comes at you from reflections off the water as well as from overhead. Apply a sunblock of 30 SPF or higher before climbing aboard.
One area of particular concern is the tops of feet. Failure to use sunblock here will make it hard to wear shoes or enjoy a hot shower for days. On the beach or just getting in and out of your kayak, be aware that the sand and surf will remove sunblock so take some along to use later.
Of course, everyone knows, or should know, to carry a PFD (personal flotation device, aka life jacket) — because it, along with a whistle, is required by law. The issue we have with just carrying along a PFD becomes apparent during those first few seconds after the kayak flips and you find yourself in the water. If your PFD doesn’t blow away immediately, you’ll be struggling to find and get into your PFD while treading water (not an easy task) while you watch all your other gear float away or sink into the abyss.
We highly recommend wearing an inflatable PFD with manual inflation. They’re small, comfortable and lightweight. We avoid the automatic inflation type that can inflate if you slip and fall in 2 inches of water at the launch. It’s also very important to check that the propellant device is in working condition before each use.
A paddle tether is another good idea. It doesn’t take long for a paddle to slip overboard and end up just out of reach as it drifts away. A tether gives you a second chance to get your propulsion unit back before you drift out towards big water or into barnacle-encrusted mangroves or across oyster bars. We go one better by carrying along an emergency extendable paddle in case our primary paddle gets broken. It’s like having a smaller outboard on the transom to get you home if the big motor dies.
Let the weather guide your trip rather than ignore it and go anyway. All too often in Southwest Florida, an afternoon thunderstorm can turn a gentle sea breeze into a gale with whitecaps breaking over your kayak. Avoidance is the best policy — but if you’re a long way from the launch, be prepared to hunker down in the mangroves for a while. If there’s lightning, remove your graphite rods from the holders and lay them flat on the kayak.
Prepare for getting caught in the storm. We like ponchos because they will cover us, our gear and most of the cockpit. Another nice thing to have along, particularly if you have to spend the night in the mangroves, is a no-see-um suit. We each carry one of these along. They don’t take up much room in a dry bag and could save us from a painful night in the swamp.
Footwear is another thing kayakers need to think about. We see a lot of barefoot kayakers and others wearing just sandals or flip-flops. The best protection comes from a pair of flats wading boots or scuba boots that zip up above the ankles. These are also the most expensive and hottest to wear in a kayak.
We prefer basic water shoes. These look like nearly full-enclosure sandals with a thick traction sole to keep sharp oyster shells from slicing your feet. The openings allow water to enter and exit but keep larger shells and gravel out. They will still need to come off to eject anything sharp that gets in somehow, but that’s easy with Velcro closures.
Now add polarized sunglasses, a roll-up shirt and pants, a cooler, a light spinning rod, a small bag of lures with some tools, and you’re ready to go kayak fishing. Just be safe out there!
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
