There are some lakes that produce quality bass from the same spot month after month, year after year. While practicing for a tournament over the past month, I realized that the bass in one of the lakes that we fish are always in the same place every time we go there.
The Winter Haven chain of lakes is a great fishery. My wife and I have not only won our fair share of tournaments there over the past bunch of years, but we have really been able to target where quality bass can be caught. With the lock system in place off Lake Hartridge that now connects more of the chain together, there are 16 lakes that you can fish. And every one fishes differently.
There are some smaller lakes with deep, clear water. Others are shallow with lily pads and Kissimmee grass surrounding their shorelines. You can fish topwater all day, or you can go out and drag deeper water with slow-moving baits in all the offshore vegetation. It makes it a lot of fun to fish here — and once you figure it out, you can put some nice bass in the boat.
This past weekend was a perfect example. We didn’t win the tournament, but we did manage to have a really good day on the water, boating a limit of five bass that all went over 3 pounds each. To me, that’s fun fishing, and it really makes the day worthwhile. And the way we caught them was even more fun for me, because I love topwater action.
We spent the day fishing lily pads not far from the boat ramp. During practice for the tournament, I went to this spot a time or two and did not get any quality bites. As a matter of fact, I hardly got any bites at all. I searched some other spots we had on the chain, but simply did not find anything special — nothing that made me want to run back and fish those areas, anyway.
So I told Missy that we would spend the day in this area — which has been very good to us in the past — and just work hard at getting fish. If it didn’t work out, at least it wouldn’t be far to get back into the air conditioning of the RV.
We started off in the pads, throwing our favorite swimbaits around deep into the pads and hitting holes back behind the outside edge. We hadn’t been on the water 10 minutes when Missy whacked one a little under 5 pounds. I must admit, it made me feel better to see her get that nice bass (because up until then, I wasn’t sure we were going to get any bites at all).
While trolling down the edge of the pads, I noticed a lot of movement in the thicker weeds — a sign of fish below. I slowed the trolling motor so we could target those pads that were being bumped by the fish. Every time I would see a pad move, I would cast over the spot and wait for a blowup. It doesn’t happen every time, but when it does, it’s heart-pounding.
If that did not get a hit on the swimbait, I would flip a senko into the same area to see if they would bite that. Between those two baits, we managed to catch eight bass throughout the day, and all were over 2 pounds.
We stuck to our plan and stayed in an area where we knew there were bass. We just had to be patient enough to get them to bite. All the spots I went and looked at during hours and hours of practice just never panned out. Our fish came from the old tried-and-true lake, with the same bait we have thrown there for years.
I have to admit that we were probably a little lucky as well. The calm conditions, which allowed us to see the pads move, was a definite help in figuring out exactly where those bass were holding. But we stayed with what we knew and had a good day of fishing because of it.
Don’t get me wrong — I’m not saying practice is a waste of time. But sometimes all that running around and looking just does not pay off. Historical knowledge played a huge role in where we fished and how we caught our bass. Getting current intel is a good thing, but never forget what you have learned in the past. That could be what puts bass in your boat on future trips.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
