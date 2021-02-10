Knowing the challenges our water and fish are facing, it has been a struggle to find the optimism to invest in a new motor and make the commitment to continue what I have been doing for so many years: Taking people fishing. I admit I’m nervous about our future, but it was time to put up or roll over and accept defeat.
Ultimately, I have decided to pull the trigger on that motor. You can’t win if you don’t play. I’ve never been a quitter, and fishing was never an easy life. Heck, if the Bucs can win the Super Bowl after the lousy start their season had, there is hope to be found. So, I’m all in. As you read this, I’ll be breaking in my brand-new 300 Mercury outboard thanks to the staff at Gasparilla Inn Marina on Boca Grande. It’s exciting.
Previously I had run a different brand of motors (gray and imported motors) since 1984, and I’m thankful for the thousands of trips they brought me home from safely. But I’ve been doing a lot of research and decided it was time to buy American and deal people who understand a guide’s needs. The marina manager, Brian Knight, is a third-generation islander in the boating and fishing industry, and it feels right dealing with local folks I’ve known for decades.
I had talked with a man with an almost-new gray motor that would have bolted right onto my rig. When I ask him why he removed it, he said he’d rather run a Mercury. He helped me decide to explore my options. Later I talked with Brian, and left with confidence that I’d made the best choice for my fishing future.
Now I need to get to work paying for my new powerplant, so let’s go fishin’ soon. We still need to address our many water quality and fishery management issues, but fishing is what I’ve done for almost 50 years since I finished my tour with the U.S. Navy. I’m just not ready to retire, and at my age I’m not about to retrain for a new career. I know I can discover good angling opportunities if I explore more. It’s comforting to have confidence in my equipment so I can concentrate on finding fish, not worrying about an old motor stranding me.
Fisheries management issues add to the challenges. I’ve invested years in attempting to bring positive, well thought-out, helpful ideas. But the truth is that influencing management requires more investment than I can out in. I’m just going to continue working around the extra challenges. Catch-and-release is still better than not fishing. Nearshore Gulf waters continue to offer fun and something to bring home for dinner if winds allow us outside. Let’s be thankful for what we do have.
We all need to maintain hope or wither up and perish. We have endured red tides, bad press, hurricanes and Covid. They almost broke me, but fortunately I have friends and they have helped me recover. I’m working on new goals and ready to anticipate spring. I’ve let myself get fat and lazy, so this pushes me into getting back to work. Sitting around locked in is hard on our minds. The renewed ability to get fully engaged in the game stirs my juices, as Papa used to say.
I have been fishing more lately which helped make the decision. Our waters are beautiful right now. It’s great to experience more activity with both trips and fish. During recent warm spells, baitfish have been showing up, sometimes even at the surface. It makes me think about our spring fish migrations coming soon. Fish follow food, and we have been catching a few Spanish mackerel recently.
I saw a shrimp boat offshore one morning. They moved on quickly but were looking, which means shrimp are due any time. My orange tree has a few blossoms. The white “tarpon butterflies” are all over. It’s way too early, but even a false spring is still exciting.
The real thing is coming. Sharks, baitfish balls, Spanish, kings and everything else will be here before you know it. I suggest we all get our gear ready to enjoy some red-hot spring action before long.
I’m betting everything on new adventures. Spring break with family visiting is in sight. If the virus situation continues to improve, at least here in Florida the flood gates are open. Folks up north are cold and feed up with everything. They want a warm change in climate and environments, and I don’t blame them. It’s time to make some plans with your favorite guide.
Remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
