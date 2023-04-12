Casey's Pass

Casey’s Pass, circa 1925. Prior to the dredging of Venice Inlet in 1938, Casey’s Pass was a few hundred yards north of where the jettied inlet is now. This is just one of many examples showing how we have altered water flows in Southwest Florida.

 Sarasota Water Atlas image

The consequences of our previous choices can be difficult to escape. What were and are the impacts of digging the Intracoastal Waterway and our seawalled canals?

In the mid 1960s, our state decided we needed an inside boating access from Tarpon Springs south to Fort Myers. It seemed like a great idea and had obvious merit. The ICW still has a huge amount of boating traffic today. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was tasked to complete this mission.


   

Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments