Casey’s Pass, circa 1925. Prior to the dredging of Venice Inlet in 1938, Casey’s Pass was a few hundred yards north of where the jettied inlet is now. This is just one of many examples showing how we have altered water flows in Southwest Florida.
The consequences of our previous choices can be difficult to escape. What were and are the impacts of digging the Intracoastal Waterway and our seawalled canals?
In the mid 1960s, our state decided we needed an inside boating access from Tarpon Springs south to Fort Myers. It seemed like a great idea and had obvious merit. The ICW still has a huge amount of boating traffic today. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was tasked to complete this mission.
Unfortunately, we lacked understanding of the environmental impacts of dredging, altering natural water flows, and habitat destruction. So, they charged ahead with no consideration of the long-term impacts.
Naturally, leadership instructed the Corps to accomplish the mission as quickly and efficiently (that means cheaply) as they could. They dug the ICW channel, dumping the bay bottom directly alongside the new channels. Effectively preventing the natural flows and restricting flushing. We attempted to redirect the natural flow of waters failing to consider the flushing of our bays.
We also ignored the natural flows to and from our Gulf passes and literally stopped current flows. The ICW section in front of Stump Pass Marina is a perfect example of this ignorance. Water will seek a path of least resistance. It will not follow a sharp corner.
Around the same time frame, land developers were allowed to dredge up miles of coastal wetlands to create canals. They also added seawalls to the shorelines, creating more waterfront developments to sell. This further disrupted natural water flows. It also destroyed seagrass beds, mangrove shorelines, and natural wetlands that filtered our runoff.
To understand how many miles of canals were created, just look at a detailed map of the coastline from New Port Richey south to Marco Island. Especially study the massive developments of St. Petersburg, Tampa, Sarasota, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral and Marco Island. This drastically disrupted the natural environment.
It also added millions of people living on the waterfront. By sheer happenstance, we now have almost constant red tides directly around these developed areas. I’m told by experts this is just a coincidence. But we know that concentrations of added nutrients fuel blooms. It’s not rocket science.
Yes, we always had blooms — but never for about a decade straight with just short breaks. So far, these current blooms have not whited out our waters with dead fish carcasses as I have witnessed in the past. Perhaps nutrient releases are less concentrated but steadier? Definitely worth consideration.
Piney Point is being fixed or at least addressed, but we have limited third party oversight. What to do with legacy mining waste has been a problem with the phosphate industry forever. I do appreciate the jobs they provide, but I’m also aware of the numerous disasters and the sludge ponds let behind. Somehow the taxpayers always end up paying for the cleanup.
We also have a problem with drugging our fish, and in turn ourselves if we eat them. A few years back, it was traces of antidepressants and cholesterol-lowering drugs in Caloosahatchee River sharks. Now cardiovascular medications and opioid pain relievers are showing up in redfish and other species.
I understand we can’t undo any of this, but we risk it all if we can’t create mitigation for our destruction. We are paying for these thoughtless actions with algae blooms, red tides, lost habitats, fewer fish, and stagnant waters. How we mitigate our mistakes will determine our future fishing and quality of life.
It could mean a significant improvement to our inshore water quality if we created carefully planned openings to restore some of our natural water flows. I’m not a hydrologist, but it seems to me we need to improve water flow to improve water quality.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
