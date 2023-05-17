Florida Administrative Code 68B-32.004 Restrictions on Possession of Tarpon.
(1) Except as provided in rule 68B-32.009, F.A.C., a person may not harvest or unnecessarily destroy a tarpon within or without Florida Waters.
(2) Temporary Possession by a Recreational Harvester –
(a) Except as provided in rule 68B-32.009, F.A.C. and paragraph (2)(b), a recreational harvester may not possess a tarpon within or without Florida Waters.
(b) A person may temporarily possess a tarpon within or without Florida Waters only for the purposes of photography, measuring length and girth, and taking a scientific sample.
1. Except as provided in rule 68B-32.009, F.A.C. a recreational harvester who temporarily possesses a tarpon pursuant to this subsection shall release the tarpon alive and unharmed, immediately after photographing, measuring, or taking a scientific sample.
2. Except as provided in rule 68B-32.009, F.A.C. a recreational harvester who temporarily possesses a tarpon pursuant to this subsection shall release the tarpon in the immediate area where the tarpon was caught.
(3) Except for tarpon harvested or possessed with the intent to submit that tarpon for state record or world record in accordance with subsection 68B-32.009(1), F.A.C. tarpon greater than 40 inches fork length may not be removed from the water.
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
It’s just a big baitfish. Does it really matter if it dies?
Sounds like the kind of thing that a certain type of tarpon angler would say. But let’s consider it for a moment.
If it’s a fish that doesn’t matter, why are you paying a guide $150 to $250 an hour to try catching it?
If it’s a fish that doesn’t matter, why are you buying bait crabs for $4 to $8 a pop?
If it’s a fish that doesn’t matter, why did you spend $500 on a rod and reel just to target it?
If it’s a fish that doesn’t matter, why do you need that trophy shot so badly?
If it’s a fish that doesn’t matter, why are you out there every chance you get?
If it’s a fish that doesn’t matter, why are you so obsessed with it in the first place?
Tarpon have an enormous economic impact on our area. A 2011 study by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust found nearly 27,000 local anglers were fishing for tarpon, spending an average of $2,362 per year. That’s $63 million going into Southwest Florida’s economy, just from tarpon fishing, just from anglers who already live here.
In 2023 dollars, that would be $3,254 per angler. And assuming the same percentage of residents are targeting tarpon, there are 33,360 locals fishing for them, which would be $108 million spent. Quite a bit of coin for a fish that doesn’t matter.
But is money everything? Tarpon are long-lived fish. Most of the breeders we see in Boca Grande Pass this time of year are at least 15 years old, and some are older than 50. The time it spends on the end of your line is probably the most dangerous period of its life.
A big part of that is stress. Like every other fish in the water, tarpon have predators that they must avoid. Stress hormones play a big role in that, allowing their bodies to temporarily function at levels they normally cannot. Cortisol and adrenaline do marvelous things.
But if they’re continually released because the stress won’t go away, the heightened muscle responses and changes to blood chemistry become dangerous. Elevated lactic acid causes cramping in muscles that have been pushed past their limits.
This is why you’ll hear advice to keep tarpon fights short. Ten to 15 minutes is ideal. When they stretch on and on, every additional minute increases the chances of the fish working or stressing itself to death.
If the fish is brought boatside quickly, there should be no need to revive it. Cut or pop the line and let it get back to the business of survival. The last thing it needs is to be dragged halfway across the Pass so you can hop in the water for a photo. Dragging has been shown to raise levels of stress hormones, just at the time when the fish needs to reduce those levels.
That’s why the laws regarding tarpon specify that the fish needs to be released “in the immediate area where the tarpon was caught.” That doesn’t mean dragged a couple hundred yards. That doesn’t mean the general area. It means you release the fish where you got it to the boat.
Of course, that’s all moot if the tarpon swims to the beach on its own. That’s what happened to Robert Lugiewicz this week. His birthday tarpon swam right for the sand. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it make sfor some great pics.
I understand your desire to have a photo of you with your fish. As a photographer, I’m always trying to get the best and most compelling images I can. But I won’t put my subject in danger or at risk just to get the shot. That would be short-sighted and selfish.
Sure, it might get a few more likes. But it’s their lives, and that’s more important than my ego. Hopefully you’ll agree.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.