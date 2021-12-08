As most of you already know, I write two very different columns for WaterLine: One about fishing and one about Florida wildlife. When I picked this topic, I was undecided about which category it should fall into. I settled on fishing, because even though it’s about wild animals, it mostly focuses on the actions of my fellow fisherfolk.
Tell me if this has ever happened to you: You’re out on the Harbor, catching a few fish, when suddenly you hear a sharp exhale of air. It’s a bottlenose dolphin, aka Flipper, and he’s come to check you out. For the next 30 minutes, he hangs around the boat and eats every fish you let go. Here you are, trying to do the right thing, but not a single one of your released fish survives more than 8 seconds.
Very frustrating. You probably got mad at the dolphin, maybe even made vague (or explicit) threats toward it and its entire species. Wholly understandable.
But here’s the nut of this problem: Who is to blame? The dolphin? Nah. He thinks you’re cooperatively hunting with him, and he’s kind of right. You bring ‘em over and slow ‘em down, and he’ll do the eating. He probably wonders what benefit you’re getting out of it, but then decides you’re just a little slow in the head. No worries, though — a useful idiot is still useful (and I’d like to point out I’m not the one calling you an idiot — the dolphin is).
No, we can’t fault the dolphin. Life in the wild is hard, and if you can find a free ride, you take it. The blame is on the supposedly more intelligent species here, and that would be us. We have literally trained them to come hang out with us and take our fish. If we want them to stop, we need to untrain them. And that’s a job that takes all of us.
It’s not particularly hard to fix this problem. All we have to do is stop releasing fish while Flipper is visiting.
Sometimes that requires sacrifice. It might mean giving up your hot trout bite, or finding another spot that’s holding snook. I know that’s not easy, but every time we choose to let those dolphins dine on our catches, we’re reinforcing the idea that fishermen mean free food. And the more we do that, the more likely it is for dolphins to join us on our fishing expeditions.
Now, let’s be realistic: Not every fisherman is going to take this advice. Some just don’t care. Some don’t have the skills to find more fish, so they won’t move. And some are intentionally feeding the dolphins to amuse the grandkids (“Look at that; it’s just like SeaWorld!”) — or, far worse in my book, to squeeze bigger tips from their clients’ wallets. There’s no question that many of those who deserve the most blame here put “Capt.” in front of their names.
I fed a dolphin once. It was years ago, on a charter boat. This particular animal hangs out in Boca Grande Pass and bums fish or other handouts from dozens of boats a day. The boat captain teased the dolphin up right next to the boat with a dangled fish and encouraged me to toss one to him. I did, and felt guilty more or less immediately.
On the way back to the dock, I asked the captain if that was a regular thing. “Oh, yeah,” he said. “The women and kids especially love it. A lot of captains do it.” He was right. I’ve talked with a lot of folks about their dolphin encounters aboard charter boats. They mostly seem to think it’s great, until I burst their bubbles. Educating them is my penance.
I’m assuming most of you know that it’s not right or legal to feed dolphins, and that you wouldn’t do it intentionally. What I want to get across to you is that intent doesn’t matter at all here. A fed dolphin is a fed dolphin, no matter if he eats it from your hand or from your line. Indirect help in hunting is exactly the same as dangling fish to watch them beg.
Feeding dolphins creates all sorts of negative consequences for the animals, but this is a fishing column, so let’s just focus on the negative consequences to us. When dolphins are around, the bite suffers. Most of the bigger fish will shut down, leaving only the young and dumb (and small) to take your hooks.
Dolphins are smart and persistent, and they have great memories. Every boat sounds a little different underwater, due to variations in hull shape, props and engines. That unique sonic fingerprint is easily identified by dolphins, which communicate with each other using sound. They know which boats are more likely to feed them, and they’ll target those vessels first. Ever been on a boat that just can’t seem to shake Flipper? Now you know why (although I suppose there could be cases of mistaken identity).
What can you do? You know what to do already: Stop fishing when the dolphins show up. Move far enough away that the dolphins won’t follow (a quarter-mile may or may not be sufficient). Above all, don’t feed them. Anything. Ever. (Did I mention it’s a federal crime to feed dolphins? It’s a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and carries a penalty of up to $100,000 or a year in jail.)
You can’t solve this problem on your own. Neither can I. But if we work together, and if you’ll help educate your fellow fishermen, then we can make a real difference. Don’t feed Flipper!
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
