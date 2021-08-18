I am writing this on the 17th anniversary of Charley day. Friday, Aug. 13, 2004, is a day that is remembered by anyone who was in Punta Gorda at the time. That’s the day Hurricane Charley raced through Southwest Florida, cutting a five-mile-wide path of havoc from Upper Captiva Island to Punta Gorda, then through Arcadia and on up the center of the state as it followed closely the course of the Peace River.
What a mess that was. At the time, we had no idea how we were ever going to recover from it. But within about 18 months, things were back to more or less normal. Some things were eventually restored even better than before the storm.
It’s ironic that I spent most of today’s anniversary day doing storm preparation: Securing boats at the marina, then putting away loose stuff at home in the evening. It’s a hot, sweaty process that hopefully ends up being unnecessary. Usually this chore does end up being unneeded, but not always.
As I was stretching dock lines today, several folks stopped to watch. One gentleman asked what I was doing and he seemed genuinely surprised when I told him that I was preparing for the approach of soon-to-be Tropical Storm Fred. He said, “I saw that on the news this morning, but I thought that it was going to stay out in the Gulf and not even be a hurricane?”
It was blazing hot, and I was actually glad for an excuse to stop for a minute to chat. I told him that I sure hoped he was right and that all my efforts would be a big waste of time and energy (and sweat).
My reply only puzzled him more, so I had an excuse to take a longer break so I could elaborate on how forecasting storm tracks and strengths is far from an exact science, and how our level of advance preparation is always a high-stakes guessing game. Doing more prep than necessary means wasted effort and lost time. Doing less prep than necessary means damage to or destruction of boats, homes and who knows what else.
Since the sky was blue and the weather was beautiful, I think the gentleman figured I was a whack job. Eh — not the first. He wandered off down the pier, leaving me to ponder about storms.
During the 40 years that I have been paying attention to storm forecasts, NOAA has gotten much much better at predicting the paths of tropical storms and hurricanes. Better, but not perfect. The famous “cone of uncertainty” that we see with every storm track is sized on the average forecast errors in recent years. The cone width is periodically adjusted to reflect advances in forecast accuracy, but will be the same width for every storm in a given season. Yes, that’s true.
During those 40 years NOAA has also gotten better at forecasting storm strength, but not nearly as good as they are at forecasting the tracks. These days we don’t often see big surprises in storm tracks, but every season there are storms that unexpectedly blow up in strength or just fall apart. This is one reason why I go through all that prep for storms that are not forecast to be particularly strong.
By definition, hurricanes have a wind speed of at least 74 mph. Which means that a tropical storm can have a wind speed of 73 mph. I constantly hear people say things like, “It’s only a tropical storm,” or, “That’s only a weak category one hurricane.” Most of the people so casually making those comments would be scared out of their socks if they opened the front door of their house and stepped out into a 70-mph wind.
I have regretted my level of storm preparation only one time, and that was for Tropical Storm Gabrielle. This one came ashore about at Venice in September of 2001, just a few days after the 9/11 terror attacks.
Gabrielle did a lot of damage to shoreline structures in Charlotte Harbor. I can remember being on a boat in its slip that morning as the vessel was being battered against dock pilings and wishing that I’d taken steps to safeguard the vessel. I had done almost nothing prior to the onset of that storm. Fortunately, the builders of that boat knew what they were doing, and damage was minimal.
There’s almost always going to be a “next storm” during the summer in Southwest Florida. By the time you read this Fred will have come and gone (hopefully missing us by a lot), and you’ll most likely be focused on a storm called Grace. I might even be stretching those lines out yet again for her if she chooses to come this way. If not, there will probably be more chances before the season ends.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
