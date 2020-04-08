Being a marine biologist, I’ve always looked at the oceans and estuaries from in, on or under the water. My marine biology world has been one of close contact — until last year, when I started working with a small group of oceanographers from NOAA who study the oceans from space.
Now I must admit, I’ve always thought rockets and spaceships were cool, but not cool enough for me to delve into the details. I’ve got that whole ocean thing — why focus on space? But now, that’s exactly what I’m doing.
Scientists view oceans from space using satellites. A satellite is any object that orbits or encircles another object. This means the moon is a satellite of the Earth, and the Earth is a satellite of the sun. But what most people think of when they hear the word satellite is a man-made object that is intentionally put in space.
The first manmade satellite, called Sputnik, was launched by the Soviet Union on Oct. 4, 1957. It was about the size of a beach ball. Just a few months later (Jan. 31, 1958, to be specific) the United States followed with the launch of Explorer I. This satellite discovered the magnetic radiation belts around the Earth. Cool!
Today there are about 2,000 artificial satellites worldwide, and each of them has a job to do. Most satellites look down at Earth. They have cameras and equipment capable of seeing our world through various wavelengths of light. A smaller number of satellites look toward space. These capture images of stars, planets and galaxies.
Information gathered by downward-facing satellites can tell us many things about our world’s water — sea surface temperature, ocean color, coral reefs, bathymetry (ocean depth), and sea and lake ice.
The oceanographers I work with are particularly interested in ocean color. (Spoiler alert: It’s usually blue.) But the exact shade of the ocean can tell you a lot more about what’s going on down there than you might think.
The color of any object is determined by the wavelengths of light it absorbs or reflects. A red car absorbs most light but reflects red light back to your eye. An orange car reflects back orange light. A car that is reddish-orange is reflecting both red and orange light.
In the ocean, many different substances can absorb light, including microscopic algae called phytoplankton, sediment particles, and of course the water molecules themselves. Sunlight enters ocean water, bounces around on particles, phytoplankton, and water molecules, and then what doesn’t get absorbed bounces back up toward space.
Phytoplankton contains the pigment chlorophyll, which reflects green light. Water absorbs all light colors except blue. Satellite instruments detect variations in color at the ocean surface by calculating the ratio of blue to green. When more green is reflected, that indicates a higher concentration of phytoplankton in the water. As the concentration of chlorophyll increases, satellite images show the ocean surface shifting from more blue to more green.
Ocean color can tell us a lot about primary productivity. Algae are really important in ocean systems. They are primary, which means they’re at the base of the food web. And they’re productive because they convert sunlight energy to food energy which they use to sustain themselves.
But little microscopic animals feed on the algae. Then these little animals get eaten by little fish, which are eaten by bigger fish, which are eaten by … well, you get the picture. The energy produced by the plants, at the base of the food web, is transferred from prey to predator all the way to the top of the food web.
Phytoplankton thrive along coastlines because there are more nutrients there, but their growth changes with climate and season. Because they are so important, any change in their population could have a significant impact on the entire ocean community, which is why scientists want to study them.
Turbid (murky) waters are generally more productive than clear water. This often occurs at river mouths and coastal upwellings. Depending on what is making the water turbi,d light may be reflected, scattered or absorbed. If chlorophyll is causing the turbidity, then light is absorbed. If it’s caused by a lot of sediment and particles, you might get more scattering or reflectance.
Sometimes algae get a little out of control and become harmful. Satellite color data also helps researchers locate and track these harmful blooms, providing an early warning to people. In fact, there are many important things scientists can reveal using satellite color data, such as determining the impact of floods along the coast and tracking sediment runoff from land, making this an important field of study.
And you thought the color of the water was just pretty to look at. Science is full of surprises!
Betty Staugler is the UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program. Contact her at staugler@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346.
