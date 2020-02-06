Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.