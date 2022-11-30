This week I have an easy recipe for you that doesn’t take up too much of your time to prep. It starts with some local flounder, and the timing is right because flounder season just re-opened today (Dec. 1).
When we first moved here, I caught a flounder off my dock. I could have kept him, but I did my usual and let him go. The fish around my dock just don’t know how lucky they are, especially when they are getting their picture taken with me wearing my chef’s jacket.
It drives my Great-Aunt Marilyn crazy when I share photos of fish I’ve caught and then released. “You mean you don’t keep them fish you catch?” she says. The neighbors say the same thing. I like to eat fish, but I also like to catch and release them. My favorite part of fishing is hearing that drag when a fish is ripping line off the spool. Honestly, I buy most of the fish I eat.
However, you can certainly catch your own — if you can find any. Look for them around dropoffs and dock pilings. The one I caught off our dock ate a finger-size shrimp dangled right next to the dock, but they also eat small fish. Flounder have to be at least 14 inches to harvest, and you can keep five per angler per day.
Flounder is an excellent table fish, mild with a nice texture, and it can be prepared many ways. This recipe is easy and will make an attractive presentation when finished. That’s always important, because we often eat with our eyes first. Making it look good matters, but making it taste great is the real goal here.
Start with boneless and skinless 5-ounce flounder fillets that have been towel-dried and placed skin side up on your cutting board. Yes, I know they’re skinless, but they need to be placed skin side up anyway. When you roll them up, you’ll have the bone side showing, which makes a better presentation.
Before you begin to prep the fish, you need to gather all the other ingredients and have them at arm’s reach so you’re not pacing back and forth around your kitchen and making things harder than they should be. One of the easiest ways to get me aggravated as your Chef is to begin a recipe without all the ingredients at the station where you’re going to prepare it (especially if you’re an hourly associate).
In this recipe I use prosciutto. You might be tempted to substitute bacon, but if you use regular bacon, you’ll either overcook your fish while trying to cook the bacon, or undercook the bacon while trying to avoid overcooking the fish. That’s why I chose prosciutto, and so should you.
I also use provolone cheese, but I guess you could use whatever cheese you’d like. Just make sure it is a semi-hard cheese, so it doesn’t melt too much and leak out all over your baking dish. Provolone would also work. In other words, just use provolone.
Finally, I add some thin asparagus. In the chef world, this called pencil size, followed by standard size and jumbo. If you do use jumbo asparagus, I suggest peeling the stalks or they won’t cook properly and will be too fibrous.
I made a Hollandaise sauce to finish this recipe. I don’t even want to begin to explain how to make this from scratch, so either buy some already-made Hollandaise or try your luck with a whisk, mixing bowl and YouTube. (Editor’s note: Leave it to a chef to complicate something that can be very easy. Try this: https://bit.ly/2GAPX6e. You’re welcome.)
When it’s time to assemble your stuffed flounder, you will need some skewers to help keep them rolled up while they cook. If you have some fancy metal ones, then that could make a good presentation as well. I use wooden ones and remove them before plating.
When they’re done, I cut each rolled-up fillet in half and then stand them up on a pile of garlic mashed potatoes. You could use rice or pasta if you prefer.
Stuffed flounder is one of those dishes that looks hard but just about anyone can make it with little difficulty. Whether you’ve got guests you want to impress or just want a tasty seafood dinner, it’s a great choice.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.