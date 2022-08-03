Spanish mackerel

WaterLine file photo

Spanish mackerel are a much better table fish than many local anglers seem to believe.

 WaterLine file photo

I’ve heard the Spanish mackerel are running near the passes and in the ICW right now. I personally have only ever caught a few of them. The last one I caught was when we were delivering a trawler from Boca Grande to Owl Creek Marina, way up the Caloosahatchee in Alva.

That was very long trip. Because the boat only did about 8 knot, it took us seven hours to get there. Out of boredom, I decided to troll a little bit to see what might hit. I tied on a big silver spoon and stuck the rod in the rod holder and went back up top with the rest of the guys in didn’t pay much attention to it.


Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments