Brown trout

Shutterstock photo

If you want to go north, there are trout for the catching in cool streams (this one is a brown).

 Shutterstock photo

It’s summertime! (Brilliant deduction, Watson.) What was my first clue? Well, the water temperature on my graph reads 86.5°F in the Gulf and 88 to 91 in the backcountry. We always have hot outside air temps this time of year, plus our humidity, so why talk about it? We have another two months of this, so hang in there or get out. Just go throw a fly … somewhere.

This is the time of year Diane and I start thinking about heading out on our national park excursions, and we do have a couple planned. But those must be scheduled around tarpon charters, casting lessons and backcountry snook and redfish trips that are still on the books.


Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

