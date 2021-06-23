We are entering those sweltering summer months and everyone who spends time outdoors needs to be mindful of the conditions. Sunburn, dehydration and heat stroke are all very real dangers and will cause you great discomfort (or worse) if you don’t take care of yourself while outside in hot weather.
I have put myself in situations where these very issues have left me hurting more than once. The biggest problem is that you simply don’t realize it’s happening until it’s too late. Not too long ago, I spent a day on the water pre-fishing for a tournament. It wasn’t that hot — well, at least not as hot as it gets during the summer months — and I didn’t worry too much about sun protection. I slapped a baseball cap on and did not think any more about it.
Whoops. On the way home, my ears felt a little warm. By the next morning, they looked like the bright red flippers from a pinball machine. I had cover-ups and sunscreen to protect myself, but I didn’t bother with them because it just didn’t “feel” like it was that bad. But it was, as my itchy and then peeling ears reminded me for several days.
I have also gone down the path of dehydration. When I fish, I have a bad tendency to not eat or drink anything. This can be very problematic. When you’re sweating all day, you lose so much water that it can be dangerous.
I remember one time cramping up so bad that I thought I’d have to get on a medieval rack to get my muscles stretched back to normal. I notice it especially in my calves and feet. It doesn’t help that I’m on my feet the whole time, because I don’t use a chair when I fish.
If you’re having fun catching fish throughout the day, taking care of your body can become an afterthought. But it’s really important to push it to the front of your thought process if you plan on being out on the water for a long period of time. Truthfully, you should be careful no matter how long you are out there. But the longer you’re out in the sun, the more attention you need to pay to yourself and others who may be with you.
I’ve begun making it a point to keep certain items in the boat no matter what time of year. I can get sunburned in February just as easily as I can in August. I have extra water, two different types of sunscreen in the boat, and a hat that covers my ears and has a wrap-around brim to protect my face, the back of my neck, and especially my ears. For some reason (maybe because I have cooked them so often), my ears are extra sensitive. I need to be very careful and make sure to avoid toasting them.
I’m also wearing long-sleeve shirts to keep my arms protected from ultraviolet. Considering the shirts that are available today that can help prevent sunburn, it’s worth a few dollars to get a few just to be safe. Never thought I would be the guy to wear long sleeves out on the boat, but now I don’t get in the boat with short sleeve shirts on. I would sooner be safe than sorry.
It’s funny: These are all simple things that we know about and hear all the time, yet we put ourselves in harmful situations all the time. Never intentionally, mind you, but when you are outside and having fun with others it is very easy to forget these things.
I know many of you may be taking these precautions already. If you are, good on you. But if you are one of the many who don’t really pay enough attention to these things, please do. Take care of yourselves when outdoors and make sure that those who go with you are safe as well. Kids don’t think about this stuff when they’re outside, so pay attention to them and keep them safe as well.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
