The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted the following July 11 on their Facebook page: The Aviation Unit was called out last Friday to assist FWC locate two bicyclists that were lost within the 80,772 acres that make up Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area.
Once the bicyclists were located, our Tactical Flight Officer made contact and learned they were completely out of water and were experiencing signs of heat exhaustion. The team provided them with water and EMS was declined. FWC was given the exact location and arrived shortly after to assist further, prior to the impending storm.
Spending time outdoors is great. You probably already knew that. After all, it’s a magazine aimed at outdoors people.
Spending time outdoors when you’re not prepared for the conditions is not so great. In fact, it’s bad. Maybe really bad. Sometimes fatally bad. Those bicyclists were lucky somebody missed them.
Our local population has been growing fast. A lot of our new residents have been part-timers or vacationers here. I’ve talked with more than a few of them. Almost all of them tell me they did their research and looked at the weather. But until they moved here full time, most of them had only actually been here during the fall and winter.
Florida’s summers are brutal. Sure, there are hotter places (as I write this, it’s 113 degrees in Phoenix and “only” 94 here). But our one-two punch of heat and humidity can put you on the mat. I know summer days are hot and humid in lots of other places. All the transplants tell me it’s much more oppressive here.
Still, the newbies often want to go out and do stuff during the summer months. They want to go hiking, or biking, or fishing, or birdwatching. Those things are fun, but look at when the natives go outside in the summertime: From first light to about 10:30 a.m., and then maybe again in the late afternoon (if the thunderstorms have come through and cooled things off).
Where are the Crackers during the hot part of the day? If we’ve got a choice, someplace with air conditioning. Even my grandfather, who was as hard-working and tough a man as I’ve ever known, preferred to knock off his outdoor chores around dinner time (that’s lunch to you) during the hot months.
Can you get used to it? Yes, if you have to. Look at the guys working lawn care and roofing. But it’s never going to be pleasant, and there’s a world of difference between having a job that requires you to be outside and participating in outdoor recreation. One of those is supposed to be fun, and although I have a pretty fair tolerance for our summer weather, it ain’t fun.
In a few months, Florida’s weather will begin its annual shift from dangerously hot to tolerably warm. That’s when you’ll find the locals are more willing to get out in the woods and on the water. There’s a sweet spot between summer and snowbird season that belongs to those of us who live here.
As a bonus, that’s also when our fishing goes from the ho-hum of summer to the wham-bam of fall, and our wildlife activity picks up (yes, it gets too hot even for birds sometimes). Not only is it more comfortable to walk out of the house, it’s also a lot more productive.
In the meantime, if you insist on running around out there, at least be prepared. Carry enough water for 24 hours (about a gallon per person) — and don’t forget to drink it. Covering up with pants and long sleeves prevents sunburn and actually keeps you cooler, if you’re smart enough to wear modern breathable outdoor clothing. It also slows blood-sucking bugs down, although you’ll still want insect repellent if you’re anywhere but open water. Know the warning signs of heat-related illness (https://bit.ly/3PKLzBF). Watch the forecast and radar, if you have phone signal, and keep an eye on the sky as well.
The weather has to be respected, or things probably won’t go well for you. You wouldn’t wander into a snowstorm wearing a T-shirt and flip-flops, so don’t go out in the Florida summer without being prepared.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
