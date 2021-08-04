The artificial frog and the swimbait have become two of my favorite topwater lures. For fishing heavy vegetation — lily pads, topped-out patchy hydrilla, pepper grass, even eel grass that hits the surface — nothing is better than the frog or the swimbait. When I opted to go weedless, the frog and the swimbait prevailed.
For years I preferred the Rebel Pop-R, but I have discovered I can’t throw that bait in some of the heavily vegetated areas I like to fish. The Pop-R is still a favorite bait of mine when I can work it where I don’t have to worry about it getting hung up. Although the smaller hooks make the Pop-R usable around vegetation, trying to get through pads is virtually impossible.
There are many situations where I’ll use a frog or swimbait in the same area or in the same type of cover. Each has unique characteristics that allow for different styles of fishing, so they’re not 100 percent interchangeable.
With both hydrilla and lily pads, there are holes or breaks in the vegetation. In an area like this, I’ll use the swimbait first. That bait can be thrown past the holes in the vegetation and retrieved across them. If bass are feeding aggressively or you simply annoy one into biting, they will hit that as soon as it gets to the hole you cast past.
Other times, they may not be as aggressive. You may see them swirl on it but if the bait is moving, they are willing to let it go without striking it. That’s when I go to the frog. Since frogs float, you can pause them without sinking. Sometimes that bait needs to simply sit in that desired spot for a moment. After it sits for a few seconds, a little twitch can draw a strike.
My favorite swimbait is the Gambler Big EZ. My two favorite colors are the forty-niner (basically, a golden shiner pattern) and the shadow blue glitter (sunfish color). Both of these colors have put some very large fish in the boat for me over the past few years.
I usually rig it on a Gambler underspin hook. This hook has an eighth-ounce belly weight with a small willowleaf blade attached to the hook. The blade provides some extra flash and vibration in the water to help bass key in on it as it comes through that heavy vegetation. I have found that it gets more bites than a plain belly-weighted hook.
When it comes to the frog, I love throwing the Spro Popping Frog. If you have watch bass fishing tournaments on TV, you’re probably familiar with Dean Rojas. This is his go to bait.
There are two colors that I really like. The straight white has been awesome and the black with blue has also been really good for me. When I take these baits out of the package, I bend the hook back just a little bit to widen the gap. It helps me get more hookups than if I leave them as they come from the factory. That little extra gap will not get you hung up in the vegetation you are fishing either.
Topwater fishing is weeds means pulling fish out of the vegetation, and so I use fairly sturdy rods and reels. My Reaper rods have been customized for me. I like a quick tip for casting distance. At times that can be scary in that heavy cover, but it allows me to reach places others are not willing to cast. Still, the rod has to have some serious backbone in order to get bass out of the cover.
My reels are Lew’s SuperDuty 300s. These have 20 pounds of drag and excellent casting distance. The biggest advantage is the drag. I need to be able to slam that hook in the fish’s mouth and then haul her out of the cover. I broke a couple lesser reels before I discovered what I really needed for this type of fishing.
The line also needs to be very stout. I use 50- or 65-pound PowerPro braided line. This line has stood up for me more times than I can count. But just because it is braided line does not mean that it won’t eventually start to fail. If you fish this way, you’re going to get frays in your line — you can’t avoid it.
After you get a few bass out of this type of cover, you should always retie. Contrary to popular belief, braided line is not unbreakable. If you use it enough, it will get worn down. Braid is amazing stuff — after all, you could never throw mono or fluoro in this type of cover — but you do need to keep an eye on it and retie occasionally.
This is the time of year when those bass push into the heavy stuff. Look for thick vegetation that has a lot of bait around it and you will find some lunker bass. After all, if those little bait fish can get into that cover to hide, you can bet the bass will be trying to get in there and get after them.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
