A couple of months ago I caught a small panfish in Prairie Creek that I was unable to identify, so I shipped it off to Gainesville to the fish ID experts at the Florida Museum of Natural History. A few days ago I got the answer: The unusual little fish is most likely a hybrid between a spotted sunfish (stumpknocker) and a redear sunfish (shellcracker).
My daughter Elissa is disappointed since she had hoped that it would turn out to be a new species which I would officially name after her. No such luck. But I can unofficially call the little guy a stumpknockin’ shellcrackin’ prairie trout. Think it’ll catch on?
A silver lining
You’d have to look pretty hard to find a silver lining in Hurricane Ian’s storm clouds, but there will probably be a small one. Major storms which affect Southwest Florida are often followed the next winter by huge population booms of shrimp and blue crabs in Charlotte Harbor.
All the organic “stuff” that washes or blows into the Peace River or into the Harbor itself settles to the bottom, and there are usually scattered fish kills as well. The decomposition of all the leaves, sticks, etc. and the smattering of fish carcasses results in plenty of food for the bottom-scavenging crabs and shrimp.
After Hurricane Charley in 2004, the small shrimp boats fishing for food shrimp in Charlotte Harbor saw their landings skyrocket. Prior to the storm, some of those boats would have been happy to catch 100 pounds of shrimp in a night’s work. The following winter I heard some of the bay shrimpers talking about catch rates upwards of 100 pounds per hour. And crabbers reported such good catches that out-of-area crabbers traveled here and flooded the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor with thousands of blue crab traps.
Red tide?
Red tide has been in the news recently, due to recent water samples along the coast of Sarasota County which indicate that a bloom of the nasty stuff may be starting in that area. Concerns about a possibly developing red tide are compounded by the fact that the number of water samples being collected is much lower than usual in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, particularly in the coastal waters of Charlotte and Lee counties.
Some shore-based sampling locations are inaccessible, many of the volunteer water sample collectors are busy with hurricane recovery, and most of the boats that collect offshore water samples have not been running even if they are still afloat. Since our red tide tracking ability is way lower than usual — and a lot fewer boaters are on the water — it’s possible that a bloom could appear in local waters and not be noticed for a while.
One reason that many people are concerned about a potentially bad red tide bloom is that our last major bloom occurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, another storm which produced massive amounts of freshwater runoff.
It’s certainly possible that we’ll see a significant red tide event this fall or even next year as we did after Irma, but it’s not a given since there is not a strong historical connection between red tide and large runoff events. We simply don’t yet have the knowledge or the technology to accurately forecast red tide.
How’s the fishing?
Fishing effort in Southwest Florida has been low since Ian’s visit. Boats were lost, lives were disrupted, and many people have been too busy with storm recovery work to think much about going fishing. But there have been some people going out, and there have been some decent reports.
Ian changed some things, but he didn't change everything. We are in one of the best fishing times of the year, and that pattern will hold even if things are disrupted. I have heard reports of snook on the beaches and in the canals, redfish in the lower Harbor, and Spanish mackerel and bonita a short distance offshore in the Gulf. So catching a few fish is certainly possible.
If you’re boating, you should go slow and keep an eye peeled. There will be “things” you’ll encounter that weren’t there before the storm, especially on the flats. There are still also floating “things.” I pulled a couple large timbers out of the marina in the last week that appeared to have recently been parts of boat docks. Be careful.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.