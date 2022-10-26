WWTallen102722.jpg

Catch enough panfish and eventually you’ll get one that defies identification. Fortunately, the ichthyologists got right on the case.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Ralph Allen

A couple of months ago I caught a small panfish in Prairie Creek that I was unable to identify, so I shipped it off to Gainesville to the fish ID experts at the Florida Museum of Natural History. A few days ago I got the answer: The unusual little fish is most likely a hybrid between a spotted sunfish (stumpknocker) and a redear sunfish (shellcracker).

My daughter Elissa is disappointed since she had hoped that it would turn out to be a new species which I would officially name after her. No such luck. But I can unofficially call the little guy a stumpknockin’ shellcrackin’ prairie trout. Think it’ll catch on?


