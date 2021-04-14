surf and surf

This past week I was able to get some local pink shrimp, freshly harvested within 100 miles of where they were sold to me. Most people probably can’t tell the difference between fresh shrimp and high-quality frozen because most people have never eaten a shrimp that wasn’t frozen. But down here we can sometimes get fresh local shrimp right off the boat in Boca Grande or Bokeelia (at the north end of Pine Island).
It might be worth it to take a trip down to Pine Island, the largest island in Florida. The land here once supported a lot of cattle and citrus. Now the island’s main industries are tourism and ornamental plants, However, you can still get a steak that was raised on the island at a local farm.
Beef is good, but today I’m hungry for some local seafood, and I just happened be at the right spot when the shrimp boat showed up. I got a couple pounds of fresh head-on boat run shrimp (boat run means they’re not sorted for size). On the way back home I stopped at a local seafood market. They had fresh blacktip shark, so I decided to try it.
When I think of combining seafood and shellfish, I usually try to keep things simple. But I wanted a nice presentation, so I decided to make a shrimp sauce with a little cream and sherry. It’s easier than it might seem. I knew I had some fresh Brussels sprouts and garlic at the house, so that would be on the side.
I got home and snooped around in my kitchen and found I also had some brown rice in the pantry and a small amount of frozen bacon in my freezer. I suggest that everyone take a few slices of bacon out of the pack, put them in a freezer bag and freeze then. Frozen bacon is much easier and safer to cut than thawed raw bacon. It’s slippery and can slide around on you when you’re trying to dice it, so just dice it frozen. It’s the safe way to go.
I chopped some celery, carrots and onions and tossed them in a pot with the heads and shells of the fresh shrimp, sautéeing them until my kitchen smelled wonderful. I added some water and sherry and turned the heat to low to let it simmer while I worked on the rest of the dish.
I decided to cut the Brussels into quarters longwise so I wouldn’t have to blanch them in boiling water to soften them before I cooked them with the bacon. I always have fresh garlic on hand and I never cook Brussels without it. Why would ya? And they are even better with bacon.
The shark meat was nice and fresh, so all I did was lightly dust it with some seafood magic and set it aside. I prepared the rice and while it cooked, I rendered the bacon and removed it from my pan and set it aside while keeping the rendered bacon fat hot. Then I placed the fillet in to sauté pan with the bacon fat and seared all sides. I had previously preheated my oven to 350°F and when the fish was seared, I placed it in the oven.
While the rice and fish were finishing, the stock had simmered down to where I wanted it. I strained the vegetables and shells from the stock, then I added some cream and placed it back on low heat to simmer more.
Back to the sauté pan: It was hot with the bacon fat, so I added the quartered Brussels sprouts and my fresh shrimp and turned the heat up. I wanted to get a sear on them too. When they began to sear, I added the garlic and the bacon, kept everything moving in the pan for about a minute, then turned off the heat. Shrimp cooks very quickly. Like I always say, if you think it’s done, it might be overcooked. Just keep checking on it; you can always cook it more if it’s not done.
The rice and fish were done so we were ready to eat. It looked good on the plate (low-key fancy, without going over the top) and we had a somewhat local seafood dinner that was a lot easier than most people would believe.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
