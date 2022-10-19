Editor's note: Robert is still busy with post-storm cleanup, so we present this column from 2012. Many of the fish in the Harbor have moved out to the beach to get away from Hurricane Ian's massive fresh water flows, so this one feels appropriate.
It seems like every other angler who comes to Southwest Florida this time of year wants to go surf fishing. There’s nothing wrong with that, but fishing the surf here is just a little different from fishing the surf on the Atlantic Seaboard. To be successful, those used to long-rodding will have to adapt.
For starters, the tackle is not the same. Traditional surf fishing means long rods, sometimes as long as 15 feet, which are used to whip the bait out past the breakers. These 100-yard casts require large, high-capacity reels — you need enough line to not only cast but to allow the fish to run once hooked.
That’s not how we do it here. A 7ish-foot light or medium action rod is all you need, paired with a 2000 to 4000 size spinning reel and spooled with 10- to 20-pound braid or 6- to 15-pound mono.
If this sounds a lot like a typical flats fishing outfit, that’s exactly what it is. There’s no need to make country-mile casts, since the majority of the fish you’re trying to catch will be within 50 feet or so of the shoreline.
And in most areas, our beaches are just open, flat and sandy. You can let a big snook or redfish run, because you’re basically fishing open water. Of course, when you get into areas with rocks, like Caspersen Beach or parts of Gasparilla Island, it makes sense to go with gear that’s a step heavier.
In the summertime, snook head out to the beaches to spawn. By this time of year, the vast majority of them have made their way into the backwaters of Charlotte Harbor — but there are always a few that stay in the nearshore Gulf year-round.
Even so, the most common fish caught in the surf are whiting and pompano, with a good number of flounder also out there for the past couple years. Bluefish (not the big ones; a 5-pounder is huge here), jacks, Spanish mackerel, seatrout and black drum are also frequently caught. Redfish are also a possibility, especially if you fish at night, and some of the ones on the beaches are the big 30-pound bulls.
Heaving a bait way out to the horizon and pinning it down with a quarter-pound of lead is not the best way to catch fish here. Rarely do you need a sinker larger than an ounce even for heavy surf, and usually a half-ounce is plenty. Although you can use a stationary bait, relying on a hungry fish to find it, you’ll probably do better dragging your bait along the bottom.
Flounder in particular prefer to lie in one spot and let prey come to them. A bait pegged to the bottom is unlikely to be close enough to attract a flattie’s attention, but one that comes crawling past is harder to ignore. Casting and retrieving also increases your chances of finding a school of fish or an area that is holding more predators.
Our fish tend to use the troughs that run parallel to the beach as travel lanes. To take advantage of this, wade out about waist deep and cast parallel to the shoreline. The first trough is usually within spitting distance of dry sand, so you don’t have to wade out too far. After you make your first cast, make a dozen or so more in a fan pattern, ending up with the last cast 180 degrees from the first.
In areas where the water is shallow enough that you can wade out 50 feet or so without getting too wet, do a 360-degree fan instead. Either way, if you don’t get whacked, move a couple dozen feet and try it again. If you prefer to keep your feet dry, the fan-casting technique still works, although it’s not as efficient.
There are a number of baits and lures that will get the job done in our surf. Some of you may have the big plugs used for striped bass — big poppers, prop baits and the like. Don’t even bother. You can toss a smaller topwater if you want, but we’re talking more like Zara Spook Jr here.
The most popular surf lures here are jigs and spoons. My favorite spoon to throw is a three-quarter-ounce silver model, which can be thrown a bit farther than lighter spoons and can reach the mackerel schools that often stay a bit off the beach. I use the weedless single-hook versions, as they will pick up less seaweed and are easier to remove from a toothy fish.
The downside of spoons is that whiting and black drum usually ignore them, and pompano don’t like the big ones.
Jigs are available in various permutations — the standard round-headed pompano jig with a short skirt, silly jigs rigged with or without colorful nylon-skirted stingers, and any number of jighead/soft plastic pairings. Whiting specialists often use jigs intended for catching crappie in fresh water.
Color choice is more or less limitless, but pink, chartreuse and white are the basics. Pompano tend to like bright colors, but that doesn’t mean they won’t eat a white jig in a skinny minute.
When you’re fishing a jig, think about how your target fish feeds. Flounder, whiting, pompano and drum tend to take prey off the bottom, so for them work the jig slowly, dragging and making little rod twitches to make it hop. Jacks, bluefish and mackerel are midwater predators, so for them a faster, darting retrieve is usually better.
If you don’t like the effort of constantly casting and working an artificial lure, stick with natural bait. Shrimp — live or frozen — is a very popular bait and will catch pretty much anything that eats. Fiddler crabs and sand fleas are also excellent surf baits, though the bluefish and mackerel don’t care for them. For flounder and redfish, you can use finger mullet or chunks of cutbait.
A lot of anglers like to get the best of both worlds by tipping their jigs or spoons with a piece of cut shrimp. This can make a huge difference in your fishing success, and all you need is a handful of frozen shrimp for a few hours of fishing.
If you’re planning to bring fish home for the table, don’t forget to bring a cooler full of ice. It’s not as hot as it was a couple months ago, but this is still Florida. Fish left on stringers tend to die and fish tossed up onto the beach will begin to rot more or less immediately. Putting your catch on ice will ensure that it’s fresh and delicious when you get home.
The fresher the fish is, the happier the wife will be — and the happier the wife is, the more likely you’ll be able to go fishing. And as all married men know, that’s not a bad thing.
