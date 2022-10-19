Beach flounder

Most of our inshore saltwater fish spend at least some time at the beach, but some — such as snook, pompano and flounder — are regular visitors and thus common surf catches.

 WaterLine file photo by Diane Olive

Editor's note: Robert is still busy with post-storm cleanup, so we present this column from 2012. Many of the fish in the Harbor have moved out to the beach to get away from Hurricane Ian's massive fresh water flows, so this one feels appropriate.

It seems like every other angler who comes to Southwest Florida this time of year wants to go surf fishing. There’s nothing wrong with that, but fishing the surf here is just a little different from fishing the surf on the Atlantic Seaboard. To be successful, those used to long-rodding will have to adapt.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

