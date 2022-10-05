I was taking down the shutters on my front door Thursday morning. The banana trees in the front yard lay scattered across the lawn, exposing the ixora shrubs along the house's dripline to full sun. As I loosened a bolt, sudden motion in my peripheral vision caught my attention. I turned to look and got a two-second glimpse of a female ruby-throated hummingbird checking the red ixora flowers for nectar.
Just hours before, a Category 4 hurricane was raging right where this tiny and delicate bird was now hovering so daintily. We spent what felt like forever in the northwest eyewall of the storm, enduring 140-mph winds that ripped down hundred-year-old oaks and 50-foot pine trees like a toddler scattering blocks in the middle of a temper tantrum. And yet, somehow, here was this most fragile little creature, intact and searching for breakfast.
During my morning travels, I noticed lots of other survivors. Dragonflies and damselflies in and above the grass. A wide variety of songbirds flitting through the trees (and much easier to spot with no pesky leaves in the way). Wasps and bumblebees seeking out whatever flowers remained. Even a Gulf fritillary butterfly — about the last thing I would have expected to see.
Those of us who have had the joy of listening as giants pound our walls and roofs with clubs can well imagine what it would be like to have no shelter during such a storm. (And yes, I know a bunch of you dingbats spent at least part of the storm standing outside, just because you could. But you went back in when the scary gusts blew through, didn't you?)
All the critters do the same thing we do when the weather gets nasty: Try to find a safe dry place to hunker down and wait it out. Relying on natural shelters is not much of a problem during a typical thunderstorm. A hurricane that lasts for hours is obviously a very different situation.
The truthful answer is that many creatures don't survive. They shelter in vegetation that gets blown away and scattered. They choose a hidey-hole in a tree that falls and crushes them. They wedge themselves into a tight spot, but the water fills it up. They just get unlucky.
Survival in nature is always, in part, a matter of luck. Two frogs sit side by side on a pond bank. One gets caught by a heron, the other jumps off and lives another day. There was no difference in what they did or how they reacted — one just happened to be luckier.
The hurricane is over, but the disaster is not. Many animals are still struggling to find food. Their familiar shelters are gone. There's still standing water keeping a lot of them from being where they want to be. Desperation is going to be pushing them to anywhere they can find someplace to stay and something to eat, and that means there are going to be a lot more interactions between humans and animals in this post-storm period.
A lot of people react to this by treating every animal as a pest. Bats in the attic? A rat snake in the shrubbery? A bobcat in the back yard? Kill it, kill it, kill it. I'm hopeful that the folks who read this column are more tolerant of temporarily living on closer proximity to the animals that were here long before we were.
Perhaps you could help me encourage more tolerance from the people whose first (and only) plan is death to any and all yard invaders. You can find them easily enough on any of the Facebook neighborhood groups. I try to be an ambassador for the voiceless. I see a few others who do the same, but sometimes it feels like a very thankless task.
Frankly, I find it amazing that anything survives a storm like this. But if there's one thing that we see over and over in nature, it's durability. When faced with natural challenges — hurricanes, floods, freezes, fires, droughts, etc. — there are always some that manage to live through it. Seems like the only disaster too big for them is us.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
