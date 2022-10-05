Hummingbird

A female ruby-throated hummingbird approaches a flower cluster. How such breakable creatures survive natural disasters is something of a mystery.

 Shutterstock photo

I was taking down the shutters on my front door Thursday morning. The banana trees in the front yard lay scattered across the lawn, exposing the ixora shrubs along the house's dripline to full sun. As I loosened a bolt, sudden motion in my peripheral vision caught my attention. I turned to look and got a two-second glimpse of a female ruby-throated hummingbird checking the red ixora flowers for nectar.

Just hours before, a Category 4 hurricane was raging right where this tiny and delicate bird was now hovering so daintily. We spent what felt like forever in the northwest eyewall of the storm, enduring 140-mph winds that ripped down hundred-year-old oaks and 50-foot pine trees like a toddler scattering blocks in the middle of a temper tantrum. And yet, somehow, here was this most fragile little creature, intact and searching for breakfast.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

