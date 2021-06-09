On a recent trip to Gasparilla Island State Park, we found some fish feeding with enthusiasm after their long stretch of apathy. We headed out on foot with just our rods spooled with 10-pound braid, our tackle bags and a bucket of live shrimp. We started fishing the beach at 14th Street, trying to avoid the 20-knot ESE winds. Nothing was happening there, so we headed south to Boca Grande Pass.
The wind pushed our initial fishing efforts to the beach west of the lighthouse. We started there to escape the 6-foot standing waves in the pass, where not even brave tarpon anglers could be seen. Kimball though, decided to endure the wind, blowing sand, waves and current and headed to the beach and rocks southeast of the lighthouse.
When she didn’t come back, Les wandered over that way. He got there just in time to see her releasing a nice snook into the turbulent water. Even in these conditions, fishing a lightly weighted freelined shrimp was perfect — as long as the angler chose the right location.
Wind (which has been too common this spring) can be a problem or a solution, depending on where the angler is positioned relative to the target. With a 20-knot wind at your back, casts can carry twice as far as usual. Put that same wind in your face, and you’ll have to settle for half your normal distance. Casting and fishing across the wind creates its own problems when the wind puts a big bow in your line or your bait skis across the surface of the water.
When casting into the wind, we suggest you use a sidearm cast and keep it low to the water. If you have to fish across the wind, hold the rodtip low to the water and point the rod downwind. This eliminates pressure on the rod that may disguise a strike while keeping your line straighter than a high rodtip would. Of course, fishing downwind is the easiest of all.
If the current is putting a bow in your line, you may need to “mend” your line. Raise your rodtip and lift the line momentarily out of the water to straighten it. Keep in mind that the goal is a natural drift at the same speed as the current. Dragging or accelerating the bait may tip off a predator that something isn’t quite right with your presentation.
The sun will influence where an angler should cast from as well. Most folks know that a shadow on the water is a danger signal for fish. From the time they are fingerlings, gamefish learn to fear shadows, movement or anything else out of the normal. It’s nice to have the sun at your back and be standing in a kayak to get a better view of your target fish — but if you can see them, they can probably see you.
Some help comes from wearing light blue sky-toned shirts rather than egret white, but that won’t fix shadows. Fly anglers know that even the shadow from a fly line can spoil a great cast and spook their fish. So, stay low, and invest in a good pair of polarized glasses to help level the playing field.
Fly anglers learn to read currents and find “seams.” That’s what they call areas where two different velocities of water meet. Anglers here in Southwest Florida need to look for foam or floating weedlines to find these seams in tidal flows. This is where predators go to find disoriented baitfish, crabs and shrimp drifting along in the turbulence there.
This is also where an angler should present freelined bait with the least weight. Even if the bait drags a little, the turbulence here will disguise it. Casting from the upstream end of a seam lets the bait swirl around and stay in the strike zone.
We find that about half of the challenge in kayak fishing is to figure out where the fish are, and the other half is how to get in position to make a good cast. One good cast is better than several that fall short of the target or overshoot it, either spooking your fish or ending up in a nearby tree. Getting in position to make a great cast may take some time, especially with any kind of wind, but it feels so good when everything comes together with an enthusiastic strike.
In the few hours before sunset, we caught whiting, black drum and sheepshead while releasing (early and otherwise) a bunch of hard-pulling snook that knew how to work with the current and our light line. Many fish were lost to pulled hooks and rocks, but it was a hoot. It’s obvious that while fishing in a strong wind, the location of the angler is as crucial as the location of the fish.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
