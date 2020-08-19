In a small farming town in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, all the kids would meet at a certain location every morning and wander through the woods. They’d play in the creek, build forts, and harass the local wildlife on a pretty regular basis — except for one kid.
This particular kid had a birth defect that severely affected his ability to walk, so he was confined to a wheelchair and could not do most of the things that the other kids would do on a normal basis. The neighborhood kids were always willing to help him, and tried and include him in everything they could.
When they all got a little older, they were allowed to venture to a small pond that was located about a mile away. One morning, the guys all decided to help push the the kid’s chair to the pond with them so he could fish. After a lot of log-moving and brush-trimming, they finally got him to the edge of the pond.
Once there, they handed him a Zebco 33 push-button reel and a box of worms, and he started fishing. It wasn’t long until he had a big bluegill pulling on the line, and the smile on his face was priceless. For the first time in his life, he didn’t have to just watch the other kids ride a bike or hit a baseball or run out for a long pass — he was actually participating and doing it on his own.
That day, a passion was lit that would help him through many tough roads ahead. His condition required a whole lot of corrective surgeries just to get him to the point where he could sit up straight, much less walk. The kid would tell his doctor to schedule his surgeries during the dog days of summer, because the fishing wasn’t that great and he would have time to recover before spring — and don’t mess it up, because those big bass wouldn’t wait on him for pre-spawn.
After they got done breaking his bones to straighten his legs, he would sit outside for hours, with plaster casts up to his hips, and practice casting into a coffee can for hours. When he couldn’t be outside, he would sit and watch fishing shows. His favorites were Hank Parker and Bill Dance Outdoors.
One day all the guys were outside building a fort, and someone asked the kid why he kept having so many surgeries. His answer: “I won’t stop until I can step onto a boat and operate it on my own. All the pain in the world is worth it if I can just do that.”
The years went by and all the kids were all in high school. Against all odds, he was actually walking. It wasn’t pretty, but he could do it. He wasn’t popular with the ladies or a star athlete, but he didn’t care. He had a passion in life and finally could stand on his feet from a boat and catch fish.
Fishing had given him a reason to push forward — a purpose in life, a dedication that most people can’t understand. This passion pushed him through more than 30 surgeries. It pushed him to do things doctors said was impossible. It gave him a purpose in life — all because some neighborhood kids took the time to help him to the edge of a pond with a rod and reel in his hand.
If you know a kid like this, please find a way to get him or her on the water. You might just change their life. Who knows where this kid would be now if it hadn’t been for a few good friends who took the time to take him fishing.
I can tell you where he is now: I’m a charter guide in Southwest Florida with a beautiful family and some great friends. I’ve seen some beautiful sunrises and sunsets in some beautiful places. I’m out there sharing this amazing sport that I love, and doing it all from my own boat — all because some people took a kid fishing.
Remember, get your kids hooked on fishing they won’t be able to afford drugs.
Capt. Steve “Pegleg” Phillips owns and operates Southern Charm Charters, with his wife Heather as occasional first mate. If you’re wondering why his friends call him Pegleg, stop in at Fishin’ Frank’s and meet him. For charter info, contact him at 678-787-4750 or through his Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2vesgVn.
