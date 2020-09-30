I haven’t been on the water as much as usual lately. It’s expected; guided trips normally slow down during this time of year. This is when my wife and I are looking to get out of town and go scratch a national park or two off of our list (well, mostly her list). I’m trying to get her caught up so we can see my remaining few parks together.
But I guess that’s not happening this year. The west is on fire, so taking Diane back to my old stomping grounds again is out. She will have to wait on Redwood and Death Valley for another time. Airline travel is sketchy. Carrying your own bedding to sleep in a motel or hotel just doesn’t appeal.
Camping? Nah, that’s out too. Sleeping out under the stars has always been one of our favorite things, but have you ever tried packing everything you need for a trip (including flyrods and camping gear) in a Prius C? I can tell you from real experience that it’s not happening. I love the car, and the 55 to 60 miles a gallon it gets around the city is awesome, but space is limited to the two of us and a bag of groceries.
This, in a strange way, kind of leads us back to me not being on the water much lately. Our other vehicle has been in the shop for more than three weeks. It’s the “ramp car” as we call it — it pulls my boat to and from the ramp. It can carry everything you could possibly need on a camping trip, but it’s the ramp that did the damage. Even though I try to rinse the boat and car off after every trip, the brakes and brake lines have rusted and have all needed to be replaced, including the master cylinder (twice — don’t ask).
Fortunately, I’m blessed with good friends. Thanks to Jim and Donna, I’ve had their truck at my disposal when I had a guided trip to run.
On one of those trips, I took George and Anne out to fish. George and his son have fished with me a few times before. This time he brought his wife along with him. She had never fished before … at all! How is that possible? In fact, she had only been on a boat once, some 40 or 45 years ago in Scotland.
I could tell that she was a little nervous but she wanted the full experience. Her goal was to catch a fish — any fish — and she didn’t care how. But then she wanted to both spin fish and fly fish. If we’d had time, she probably would have tried to spear fish too!
I got them all rigged up and put George in the back of the boat, turning him loose while I helped Anne up front. We started with the spinning rod. As you can imagine, a true first-timer had difficulties at first. After 10 or 15 minutes she was getting the hang of it and was able to throw the jig far enough from the boat to actually fish it.
With a lot of laughs and a little coaching, she started to feel a little more comfortable — until she got a strike. I had told her what to expect and what to do when it happened, but sheer excitement with the adrenaline boost took over. I thought the first two or three small trout were water skiers coming to the boat, and of course she reeled them right up to the tip-top guide. I just love watching a newbie catching fish — I get to feel that “first time” excitement all over again!
After about an hour of working the spinning rod and catching four species of fish (including a snook), she got a phone call she had to take. Anne is a scientist and runs a lab at the University of Georgia. Her colleagues at the lab had to call and make sure of the proper protocol of what to do in the event of a brain-eating amoeba escaping the centrifuge. I suggested sticking it on a bat and sending it to China, but Anne prevailed with a level head and explained the proper safety protocol.
After finding out that they studied these mean amoebas and that she took care of mosquitoes that carry thousands of malaria strains, I figured she could handle the fly rod. After some casting instruction without a fly tied on, I rigged her up and she went to work — very timidly. Sometimes that’s worse than those who try too hard. At least they get it past their heads and out of the boat most of the time.
She asked if she should go back to the spinning rod. I didn’t want her to quit, so I took a different approach and cast for her. I showed her how to strip line in to move the fly and of course hooked a fish. After I handed her the rod to fight and land the fish, her giggles and confidence starting showing up again. We did that one more time and then she went back to making her own casts. I told her to quit being a meticulous scientist for a minute and just cast the rod. Shortly, a ladyfish and another trout came to the boat.
All the while, George was quietly fishing out of the back of the boat and catching fish now and then, but Anne was definitely the star. After it was all said and done, this first-time newbie had landed 20 fish of nine different species: Trout, snook, bluefish, ladyfish, sailcats, lizardfish, jacks, pinfish, and a whiting. I didn’t find any reds, but did see a couple tarpon that neither George nor Anne could quite reach with a cast in time.
The fishing is great. Get out and enjoy this slow transition into fall. Take a newbie with you — and most importantly, stay fly!
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
