Skin cancer

If you look around, you’ll notice a lot of older gentlemen seem to have had bites taken out of their ears. A dermatologist took that nibble to prevent the spread of skin cancer.

 Shutterstock photo

It’s that time again — time for a new year to begin, and time to make a new year’s resolution or two. How did you do on last year’s? Did you lose that weight? Kick those cigarettes? Finally get organized? Spend more time with the grandkids?

Well, now that you’ve accomplished all that, I’ve got a suggestion for 2023: This would be a great year to avoid serious health problems due to skin cancer. We don’t call it the Sunshine State for nothing. We could just as easily call it the Sunburn State, and sunburn is a prime risk factor for skin cancers.


