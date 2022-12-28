It’s that time again — time for a new year to begin, and time to make a new year’s resolution or two. How did you do on last year’s? Did you lose that weight? Kick those cigarettes? Finally get organized? Spend more time with the grandkids?
Well, now that you’ve accomplished all that, I’ve got a suggestion for 2023: This would be a great year to avoid serious health problems due to skin cancer. We don’t call it the Sunshine State for nothing. We could just as easily call it the Sunburn State, and sunburn is a prime risk factor for skin cancers.
Skin damage is cumulative, so the more of it you can avoid, the better off you’ll be. That means covering up or applying (and re-applying) sunscreen. Personally, I find it’s better to cover skin. Sunscreen gets washed or sweated off. Besides, it always feels greasy, it gets on everything, and considering how well it kills your bait, I doubt it does the fish we release any favors.
Covering up used to mean being hot, but modern wicking fibers make it possible to actually be cooler with long sleeves and pants than with a tank top and shorts. Add a hat, face mask, gloves and sunglasses, and that old sun isn’t going to be able to do much.
That’s good advice going forward — but what about the sun damage you already have? Well, there’s not much you can do except watch closely for any signs of tumor development. Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation, says skin cancer “is one of the most curable forms of cancer if diagnosed and treated early. But if allowed to grow, certain types of skin cancer can become disfiguring and even deadly.”
Here are three ways to increase your chances of spotting a skin cancer before it becomes dangerous:
Learn the warning signs of skin cancer: A good rule of thumb is to look out for anything new, changing or unusual on your skin. This could be a mole or birthmark that increases in size, thickness, changes color or texture or is bigger than a pencil eraser.
A skin cancer can also appear as a growth that increases in size and appears pearly, transparent, tan, brown, black or multicolored. Other warning signs include a spot or sore that continues to itch, hurt, crust, scab or bleed, especially if it does not heal within three weeks.
Perform a monthly self-exam: By dedicating some time every few weeks to take a thorough look at your skin, you’re giving yourself the best chance of noticing anything suspicious early on. Try picking one date to perform your self-exam every month or setting up a reminder on your phone to ensure you stay on track.
Taking photos of any spots that are new or changing can help you keep track of potential problems. You can find detailed instructions for performing a skin check at SkinCancer.org/exam.
Schedule a professional exam: The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends adults see a dermatologist for a professional skin exam at least once a year. Dermatologists are specially trained to recognize the signs of skin cancer and can look at any spots you may have noted in your self-exams. If you have a higher risk of developing skin cancer (you have a history of melanoma, for example), your dermatologist may suggest more frequent examinations.
Boaters, fishermen, kayakers, hikers, woodswalkers and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts are at high risk for developing skin cancers because we get more UV exposure than most other people. But with a two-pronged strategy — sun avoidance, and catching any tumors early — we can stay healthy and look forward to celebrating another New Year’s Day. Take good care of your skin. It’s one resolution that we can’t afford to not keep.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.