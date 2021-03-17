Question: Is it ever legal to harvest double your daily bag limit of fish? Answer: Not yet, but it will be next week — at least under very specific circumstances. Dig this crazy press release I got from the Gulf Council:
• • • • • • • • • • •
Fishermen on a charter vessel or headboat who take a trip lasting more than one day, also known as a multi-day trip, can retain a second daily bag or vessel limit as long as they follow specific procedures.
This final rule modifies the on-board multi-day possession limit of fish species so that a second bag-limit can be retained at any time after the vessel leaves the dock for fishing trips that are greater than 30 hours in duration on qualifying vessels.
The final rule will be effective March 26, 2021.
The rule will increase the required trip duration to greater than 30 hours, but will allow anglers to retain the second daily bag limit at any time after the federally-permitted for-hire vessel leaves the dock.
The rule will also require the receipt issued to passengers specify the date and time of both the departure and return of the trip.
The possession of Gulf of Mexico cobia is limited to two per person per day regardless of the duration of a trip and this proposed rule would not revise the cobia possession limits.
Speckled hind and warsaw grouper have daily bag limits of one fish per vessel per day; therefore, the possession limit is two vessel limits, or two fish per vessel.
The existing requirements will remain the same for the vessel to have two licensed operators aboard, and each passenger issued and have in possession a receipt issued on behalf of the vessel that verifies the length of the trip.
For the purpose of the possession limit, the entire trip duration must coincide with an open fishing season for the applicable species. For example: if anglers on a federal for-hire vessel intend to retain the possession limit of red snapper, which has an open season beginning on June 1, the vessel cannot depart before 12:01 a.m. on June 1.
The rule is expected to promote efficiency in the utilization of reef fish and coastal migratory pelagic resources and a potential decrease in regulatory discards by providing the owners and operators of federally-permitted for-hire vessels greater flexibility in determining when to allow passengers to retain the possession limit on multi-day trips.
• • • • • • • • • • •
What’s actually happening is the legalization of what has already been common practice on two-day offshore trips. Prior to this change, by law an angler on a two-day trip still had to abide by daily bag limits. If you caught your limit in the first two hours of day one, you were supposed to sit on your hands until the second day began. However, no one ever did that, so the feds decided to stop making poachers out of them since the net results are the same.
However, there’s still plenty of illegal stuff that happens on long Gulf trips. The most common is going by the “boat limit” instead of individual bag limits. If you and I are out on the Gulf red grouper fishing, and you’ve already caught two and put them in the box, you’re done. Any more keeper-size fish you get should go back, legally speaking, because bag limits are individual.
Of course, in actual practice, no one does this either. Whoever has the “hot rod” keeps putting fish on ice until the boat limit (individual bag limit times number of anglers aboard) is reached. Maybe the Gulf Council will legitimize that one next.
One that will never be legal is culling smaller fish to harvest bigger ones. Captains do this to keep clients happy, since most offshore trips are meat hunts. The more pounds go in the freezer, the more likely you get repeat customers. But once a fish is in the box, it’s harvested, and a harvested fish can’t be un-harvested. Culling means going over the bag limit.
Another offshore practice that is common but completely illegal is eating fish on the boat but not counting them against the bag limit. (That often goes hand-in-hand with culling, as the smaller fish are the ones eaten aboard.) You are allowed to eat freshly caught fish at sea, provided the vessel has facilities to cook those fish, but the bag limit is the bag limit. It’s not what you bring back to the dock that counts — it’s what you harvest.
I have second-hand reports from good friends of captains that even allow fish to be harvested out of season, provided the evidence has been eaten before returning to port. This is just blatant poaching. So is the use of undersized yellowtail or other snapper as bait.
I guess for some folks, a fish dinner is more important that doing what’s legal or ethical. I’d have to say that’s pretty pathetic. But I guess we’ve each got our own moral compass, and some of them are going to point south. My suggestion is for FWC to send some undercovers out on offshore trips. A few high-profile busts (with hefty fines) might get the scofflaws’ attention. And my advice to all of you: Keep it legal.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.