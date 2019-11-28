The holidays are a time for family. Whether that means the people you share genetic material with or those you have chosen to have in your life is completely up to you. Either way, these are folks that you probably want to spend a little time with. If not, reconsider your life choices.
It’s only natural to want to share the things you love with the people you care about. Whatever you’re passionate about, you’ll want the people in your life to appreciate it as well. Sometimes this works out. Sometimes it doesn’t.
And sometimes it’s just annoying, like when your pickleball-crazy uncle tries to get you to play, even though you’ve already told him 167 times that running hurts your knee and the ball always goes the wrong way when you hit it and the sweat always burns your eyes and why can’t you just give it up Uncle Pete I don’t want to play stupid pickleball with you!
But if it’s a reasonable non-pickleball activity, I suggest you give it a try. You might accidentally have fun. Better yet, how about a quid pro quo? (I would have never been able to use that phrase in a column until recently. Thanks, politics!) Tell them that you’ll give their thing a shot if they’ll try yours.
Years ago, I introduced a friend to herping that way. Herping is going afield and intentionally trying to find reptiles and amphibians. Yes, there are people who actually go out and look for snakes. Yes, I am one of those people. No, I haven’t had a psychiatric exam lately, and I’m not planning to.
Anyway, he wanted some help with installing some stereo equipment in his car (this one goes to 11). I told him I’d be happy to assist, but that in exchange I wanted him to go road-cruising for snakes with me. Road-cruising works a lot better as a two-man operation because it’s hard to watch both sides of the road at once while also driving.
He agreed, although he clearly wasn’t thrilled with the idea of playing with wild serpents. We pimped his ride, which took the better part of a weekend, and then took it out to the boonies — like, the real boonies, almost in the Everglades.
On that trip, he discovered something unexpected: Snakes are really cool. Soon, he was bugging me to go herping with him, and then he started assembling an impressive collection of native reptiles at home. Well, technically at his Mom’s home (and she was NOT happy with me about it, plus she blamed me for the stereo).
Anyway, the point is that sometimes when you share your favorite hobbies and activities with people, they might find it’s the piece that’s been missing from their puzzle all along. And then you get the credit and/or blame. It’s kind of neat.
All of this has been a very roundabout way of telling you that if saltwater fishing is your thing that you want to share, here’s a golden opportunity. The problem with sharing fishing is that the person you’re taking along has to have a license, and most licenses cost money. It’s not an insurmountable issue, but it’s an excuse that a lot of folks use.
But not this weekend. This Saturday, Nov. 30, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering a license-free day. Get the family on the boat or pier and get some lines wet — all you need to buy is fuel and bait. It’s a good deal, especially if you have friends or relatives here from out of state.
Now, just to be clear, this is a license-free day, not a rules-free day. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions still apply. It’s not The Purge.
And also, if you take somebody fishing and then they start harassing you about when you’re going to go fishing again, and what you’re going to fish for, and why you use those rods, and maybe you should help them pick out a rod for themselves, and how do you know which boat to buy, etc. — well hey, you just made a new angler. Congratulations, thank you, and it’s not my fault.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
