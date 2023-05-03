Most of us who enjoy kayak fishing like to share this unique experience with friends and family who come to visit. They may have fished “back home,” but paddling the backwaters of Southwest Florida is something they will enjoy and remember for years. There are new fish to catch. The riggings and tackle are strange. Even the baits are foreign to many visitors.
For those used to boat or shore fishing, paddling a kayak can be challenging. The considerations of tidal flow and a sea breeze are things they may never have dealt with before. Even experienced kayakers from northern states have probably never been on a sit-on-top kayak. When you throw new fishing tactics at someone who’s just learning to paddle, it definitely complicates the fun.
When our less experienced visitors want to go kayak fishing, we often choose to put them in the front seat of our tandem kayak. One of us takes the rear seat and supplies the propulsion and positioning needed for the angler or photographer in the front, which eliminates half the issues involved in kayak fishing. With us right behind them, we can adjust the rigging and tackle while being nearby to help unhook and photograph their catch.
This works especially well for fly fishers. Fly anglers find it awkward to put the line back on the reel and stow the rod just to paddle a few yards down the shore to the next pocket or structure. It’s easier with spinning gear, which keeps the line on the reel and the lure at the end of the rod when it’s time to paddle.
Solo kayak fly anglers can take advantage of a solution we learned years ago. We hook the fly on one of the wire guides about halfway up the fly rod. Then the leader passes around the reel seat before the extra line is reeled in. The advantage of this is that the line/leader connection stays out past the rod guides. When you unhook the fly to cast, there’s already enough line out to make that first cast while pulling more line off the reel.
Friends who have some experience with kayaking and fishing usually want to enjoy the freedom to paddle their own boat. We usually set up their rods before hitting the water and explain some of the tactics they will want to use as they paddle and fish. This gets them off to a good start, but they will need some other equipment aboard to deal with the issues encountered when fishing from a kayak.
We always put folks in one of our Ocean Kayak Drifters. These kayaks are incredibly stable as fishing platforms. Of course, a paddle with a tether, a comfortable seat with a cushion, an inflatable PFD, rod holders, a cooler, an anchor, a stake-out pole and a drift sock are appreciated. In their kayak, they will also need a tackle bag with an assortment of lures, hooks, weights, pliers, extra leader, a fish lip gripper and forceps for gently unhooking those fish to be released.
Rather than try to remember all these things while prepping for a day of kayak fishing with friends, we keep a “visitor bag” with all those things ready to go. It’s not hard to put a bag like this together. Most of us have an older tackle bag that can be filled with some things we aren’t currently using, such as pliers and some extra lures that are likely to get strikes.
Add in a partial spool of leader, bug repellent, a small tube of sun block with the things mentioned above, and you have a nice guest bag to hand them as they paddle off to their new adventure. This doesn’t mean they’re on their own for the day. It simply allows them to take care of normal occurrences themselves. We try to be nearby to untangle wind knots, help with tree hookups, and take pictures of their catches.
When introducing friends and family to kayak fishing, we want them to have a positive experience whether they catch any fish or not. As experienced kayak anglers, we realize it’s important for us to anticipate the things that make for a great day kayak fishing for our visitors.
With a little planning, we can introduce someone to our favorite sport and change their lives. Take a friend, family member or kid kayak fishing — they’ll remember it.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.