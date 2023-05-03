Kayak bass

Beth, the former owner of Fine Bait and Tackle in North Port, with a largemouth she caught while being paddled around on Deer Prairie Creek in the front seat of a tandem kayak.

 Photo by Kimball Beery

Most of us who enjoy kayak fishing like to share this unique experience with friends and family who come to visit. They may have fished “back home,” but paddling the backwaters of Southwest Florida is something they will enjoy and remember for years. There are new fish to catch. The riggings and tackle are strange. Even the baits are foreign to many visitors.

For those used to boat or shore fishing, paddling a kayak can be challenging. The considerations of tidal flow and a sea breeze are things they may never have dealt with before. Even experienced kayakers from northern states have probably never been on a sit-on-top kayak. When you throw new fishing tactics at someone who’s just learning to paddle, it definitely complicates the fun.


   

Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments